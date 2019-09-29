BROCKWAY — The Brockway football team has endured its share of struggles in 2019, but all that changed Friday as the Rovers seemingly could do no wrong in a 53-13 thrashing of Bradford on Homecoming at Frank Varischetti Field.
And, the Rovers’ performance could largely be summed up in two words: Jon Wood.
The senior put together a career night to help lead the Rovers to their first win of the season. Wood ran for a career-high 332 yards on just 16 carries with five TD runs in two-plus quarters of action. He had scoring runs of 7, 65, 82, 8 and 59 while adding a touchdown pass to Austin Schmader as he played a part in six of Brockway’s eight scores in the game.
Conner Ford added 46 yards and two scores on the ground, while Conner Ryckman came off the bench in the second half and ran for 95 yards on 13 carries. Brockway churned out 42 carries for 484 yards in the game.
Brockway finished with a 510-180 advantage in total yards and scored touchdowns on its first eight possessions of the game — five of which came in the first half.
“It feels good,” said Brockway coach Tom Weaver on finally get that first win. “We played really well tonight. Jon Wood looked like the Jon Wood of old. Moving him to quarterback is probably something we should have done earlier. Maybe sometimes you outthink yourself. I didn’t play him at quarterback early because I thought if he wasn’t getting the ball, we could decoy a lot with him.
“It just didn’t work out, and that’s not to say it would have made a difference. A lot of those (first five) games we were just outmanned. And tonight, we didn’t want to put 53 points on them, but we only have 23 guys. They were all freshmen and sophomores out there the last quarter and a half.
“It was great for the kids to get a win on Homecoming, and they’re really excited. Hopefully, now we can run four five off in a row.”
Bradford (0-6) won the toss and took the football. However, disaster struck the Owls on the first play as quarterback Douglass Hannon fumbled on an 8-yard run. Brockway recovered the loose pigskin at its own 47 and needed just six plays to find the end zone.
A 31-yard run by Wood helped set up an 8-yard TD scamper by the senior, while a Lewis Painter extra point made it 7-0 just 2:58 into the game.
The sequence set the tone for the night, as Brockway proceeded to score touchdowns on all five of its first-half possessions while forcing three Owl turnovers in the game.
After being forced to punt on its second drive, Bradford looked like it would get the ball back when a pair of penalties on Brockway put the Rovers in a third-and-23 situation.
Wood called his own number on a QB draw and raced untouched up the middle of the field for a 65-yard touchdown to make it 14-0 after Painter’s extra point. Painter later had three extra points blocked.
Rover Ben Glasl recovered a Bradford fumble three players later, setting the Rovers up at the Owls 40. Brockway was back in the end zone six plays later when Wood threaded a pass between two defenders as Austin Schmader made a leaping 21-yard TD grab in the end zone with 21 seconds left in the opening quarter.
Wood was 4 of 5 passing for 26 yards with the one TD pass on the night.
Bradford countered with its best drive of the game to that point, as a 30-yard catch by Davis and 3-yard urn by Derek Sunafrank on the final two plays of the quarter put the Owls in the red zone.
However, a chop block call on second goal a few plays later doomed the drive, and Caleb Nuzzo eventually missed a 29-yard field goal attempt.
Wood then struck again, as he rumbled 82 yards to paydirt this time on third-and-12 from his own 18 to make it 26-0 with 7:57 left in the opening half.
Bradford finally answered back, putting together a 9-play, 63-yard scoring drive — which culminated in just the second TD of the season for the Owls.
Sunafrank had a key 9-yard catch to extend the drive, while Nolan Gonzalez had four carries for 30 yards. After a holding penalty pushed the Owls back, Hannon hit Nuzzo on a 31-yard scoring strike in the end zone. Nuzzo’s kick made it 26-7.
The Owls then went with an onsides kick, and recovered it at the Brockway 32. But, the Rovers’ defense stepped up and forced a turnover on downs at its own 26.
The Rovers proceeded to march 74 yards on five plays in just 40 seconds in the final minute of the half. Wood did most of that damage, finding the end zone from eight yards out with 20 seconds left in the half to send the teams to the break with the Rovers leading 32-7.
During the halftime festivities, Mackenzie Overbeck was named the 2019 Homecoming queen.
Brockway then kept its momentum going in the second half, scoring touchdowns on its first three possession after the break.
Wood started the third quarter off with a bang as he broke free for a 59-yard TD run on the third play, while Ford scored on a 6-yard run later in the quarter.
Ford’s score was set up by a nice punt return by Glasl where the Rover fielded a 7-yard rugby-style punt on the run at midfield and returned it down to the Bradford 15. Glasl ran in the 2-point try in on a fake extra point following Ford’s TD run. Those scores put the mercy rule into effect.
Ford added a second touchdown run, this one from five yards out, with 8:04 left in the fourth to give the Rovers a commanding 53-7 advantage. Ryckman did most of the damage on that scoring drive with eight carries for 57 yards.
Davis returned the ensuing kickoff 75 yards for a score with 7:45 to play to set the eventual 53-13 final after the Owls’ conversion attempt failed.
With their first win under their belts, Weaver hopes it will propel the Rovers forward in the second half of the season. And, a late-season run is possible when you look at Brockway’s schedule.
Brockway’s opponents during its five-game losing streak to start the season currently sport a combined record of 22-8, while its final five foes (including Bradford) are just 8-22. Clarion (6-0) is the lone team in that closing stretch with a winning record.
“This was a good start to the second half of the season, and hopefully we can stay healthy,” said Weaver. “We always tell them it’s about the next play and then the next game. Hopefully, they enjoy this one, and we’ll get back to work on Monday.”
Next up for the Rovers is a trip to Moniteau (1-5) Friday night.