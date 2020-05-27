PHILLIPSTON – Nearly four months after announcing that grant funding had been received, work recently began on Phase II of the Brady Tunnel renovation project.
"They started about two weeks ago," Armstrong Trails executive director Chris Ziegler said on Wednesday, noting that crews were on site days after Clarion County entered the yellow phase of Gov. Tom Wolf's reopening plan to install drainage pipes at the tunnel. "We're really happy with how fast things are moving."
Spearheaded by Armstrong Trails, the Brady Tunnel renovation project will close a major gap in the Erie to Pittsburgh Trail. The project, which is estimated to cost between $4.5 and $5 million, will be completed in multiple phases.
As with Phase I, Phase II construction will be completed by local contracting firm Francis J. Palo Inc. of Clarion. Engineering and design work is being completed by Young & Associates Engineers and Surveyors of Indiana.
"Palo and Young & Associates are top notch and are great to work with," Ziegler said. "We're really happy that a local contractor got it again."
Funding for Phase II of the renovation project came from a $35,000 Rails to Trails Conversancy Doppelt Family Trail Development Fund grant for reconstruction of the sluice — which was awarded in February — as well as a private donation from DQE Communications, which was used as a match for DCNR.
Phase II, which is estimated to cost $543,000, includes the complete rebuilding of the sluice at the southern portal of the tunnel in the small Clarion County village of Phillipston near East Brady, as well as the installation of 75 additional feet of liner at the northern portal of the tunnel in Sarah Furnace.
"We're hoping to get some additional money by the end of the year to do another 100 feet of liner in [the southern] end," Ziegler said, noting that after Phase II the northern end of the tunnel will have 125 feet of new liner installed. "When I was applying to DCNR last year, I really wanted to line [the southern] end, but they wanted to see a continuation in the northern end to keep it all together."
In order to prevent further water damage to the southern end of the tunnel, Ziegler explained that the existing sluice will be completely rebuilt in Phase II to divert the water over the top of the tunnel instead of into it.
"We have the same problem on this end that we had on the other end — the water is wearing a hole in the tunnel and has to be stopped," she said, adding that the extent of the damage to the southern portal was not as bad as at the northern portal. "The portals have the most damage because they're subject to the weather. We were headed to another hole if we didn't fix this."
Ziegler said the new sluice will have a similar box-shaped design as the existing structure in order to maintain as much historical significance as possible.
"To me, the sluice is what gives this end of the tunnel character," she said. "We thought it was important to keep the historical integrity of the sluice because it's really unique and different."
According to Palo contractor Denny Lefever, the new sluice is being fabricated off-site and will be delivered in several 16-foot sections. A crane will then be used to remove the existing sluice and erect the new one.
"We'll try to do as much to the sluice as we can while it's on the ground because it's easier," Jason Kiely of Palo noted. "Once we get it up there everything is much harder."
Despite an approximate five-week delay in work due to the COVID-19 pandemic, project officials said that Phase II construction could be completed by mid-to-late July, but the tunnel will remain closed until the PUC allows it to be open.
In his assessment on the Brady Tunnel renovation, Clarion County Commissioner Ted Tharan praised the efforts of Ziegler and Armstrong Trails for their work on not only the project, but the trail system itself.
"This is a great project for Clarion County and the East Brady area, as well as the trail system in Western Pennsylvania," Tharan said, noting the importance of preserving the history of the tunnel. "Without all the current work the tunnel, in a few years, would have been beyond repair and lost to the ash heap of history. Now, it will be preserved for many more generations to see the hard life our ancestors endured in their struggles to survive. The amount of hard physical work that it took to construct the tunnel over 100 years ago is beyond our comprehension. Hats off to all those involved in this great project."