Don’t able-bodied adults have to find work in order to continue to receive SNAP, the card-based ACCESS successor to food stamps?
That is the law.
But there is a sneaky provision within that law. It allows states to grant waivers in situations where state officials determine — how, nobody seems to know — that there are not enough jobs to go around.
In Pennsylvania, local employers cannot find enough workers to fill empty job slots, in some measure because applicants cannot pass drug screening tests.
And yet an estimated 17,000 able-bodied Pennsylvanians are receiving SNAP benefits, according to the Trump administration, which wants to make states cut back the largesse. The federal Department of Agricultureclaims that state officials grant waivers from the work/welfare requirement in virtually every one of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties, according to Philadelphia’s KYW newsradio station.
The whiners disagree.
Here is our state Department of Human Services: “ “Reducing a person’s access to food does not get them a job – it can only make that more difficult.”
Umm ... What is the appropriate response?
Ah, yes: “Hogwash!”
Reducing a person’s access to food makes that person hungry. If getting a job promises to ease that hunger, then most people will get jobs. But if they aren’t hungry ... well, why work?
Here’s the bottom line:
• Snap is a federal program. Federal guidelines should apply. The feds have no business allowing state welfare officials (“welfare” is what “Human Services” really means) to grant waivers.
• If Pennsylvania wants to allow able-bodied persons to get food stamps, then the Pennsylvania Legislature should make that decision — which would give voters a clear line of responsibility to toss so-inclined lawmakers out of office and replace them with people whose skills include having common sense.
We are not talking here about people afflicted with “mental illness and substance abuse disorders.” The mentally ill are, by definition, disabled and entitled to SNAP food. Those who suffer self-inflicted substance abuse disorders should get their food through food pantries or soup kitchens, not through cards that can be converted or bartered to buy more drugs.
We all see the supermarket checkout line abuses paid for by SNAP cards that accelerate the nation’s obesity epidemic. In plain language again, we are way too fat, unhealthily so.
Why perpetuate it by giving free food to people who are healthy enough to work?
Ask the whiners.
— Denny Bonavita
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.