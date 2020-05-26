Those who mark time on the doomsday clock suggest that we have moved from minutes before midnight, to seconds, since Trump came to power.
Yet right wing Christians support such power and see no inequality even during another celebration of those who died to support a claim that all men are created equal.
This Memorial Day, the first of perhaps many more during the time World War III is upon us, is perhaps a time to question what faith really means, and as men should, we look to a god or lesser equal men for direction. Lesser equals, an oxymoron perhaps that befits those who consider congregating en masse while their God plays golf, “...On Any Sunday...”
All those who died in the Civil War, and the wars that followed, was it really to uphold a concept that all are created equal? Or was it to uphold allowing lesser men to dictate over us? Can we answer in time, over time? Who can know? Tick. Tick. Tick.
JACK PAULDEN
Rimersburg