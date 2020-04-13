Dear Gayle,
I have been worried about a friend of mine who works at a hospital. She is my oldest friend and she knows me better than anyone else, so I don’t want to lose her. I’m also afraid to have her over to my place right now because I don’t know what she might bring with her without knowing it’s on her. I haven’t said anything to her about it because I know she’ll still go to work, but I can’t stop worrying. It says you work in a hospital. Aren’t you afraid?
— Scared Friend
Dear Scared,
I have several different roles at the hospital where I work, depending on the day. Some of my work is considered non-essential. I was called off on an essential job simply because there were no new patients in need of me that day, so I have been back only one time since the start of COVID-19 awareness. Still, that one day there was enough that I can assure you that all precautions are being taken to protect healthcare workers. That your friend is willing to continue in her job at a hospital is admirable. I am certain that she has concerns for her own safety and is following all the protocols expected of her.
Weeks ago, I read about Father Damian, a priest who chose to work among the lepers of Hawaii in the mid-1800s. He did not follow any of the precautions we use today, placing himself in the way of that disease many times before contracting it eleven years later. Another priest, Father Andrew Campbell, is currently working among lepers in Ghana, but is using precautions. My point is, that, even when care is ignored, we may not ourselves become ill, yet if we are wise, we can far better assure our continued wellness.
I think about this as I see so many people out without any masks on their faces. A simple scarf tied around one’s face is highly helpful, yet we still see many without one. I can recall no other time in history when we could walk into a store with a bandana across our face without creating panic.
My take on it is that your friend is far safer at the hospital right now than she is at her favorite grocery store. There, shoppers, clerks, shelf stockers… should all be wearing masks — probably even gloves — but few are. As for inviting your friend over, that is probably recognized by her as a bad idea right now. Unnecessary socializations are frowned upon when a pandemic is passing through. If you want to do something nice for your friend, tell her you would like to drop off food, or have a pizza delivered, so you want to know what she wants on it.
Dear Readers,
I have a lot of chives growing in my yard. It seems to grow better in clay soil than grass does. I came home from a run for groceries Saturday evening to an oniony scent permeating my yard and I instantly realized that my grass had been mowed in my absence. When I asked my neighbor about it the next day, Peg told me that she enjoys that odor, and that, were my whole yard to be covered in chive, she might be tempted to mow it daily. I heard a loud bang early Sunday morning. It appeared that a squirrel had taken out my electric service. I left a recorded message with the power company, and, in spite of it being Easter morning, a truck arrived, and I was back in the electrified world in no time. Sunday afternoon, dinners put together in a cooperative effort of the restaurants of East Brady, assisted with donations from area businesses, were delivered door-to-door to residents at the retirement home. Also given out were Easter-treat bags. Those getting the meals said the food was delicious. Resident Randy said that the treats made him feel like a kid again. Friends arranged for a garage door opener to be installed for an older woman they know in the Butler area. A friend of mine who is not teaching because of the virus decided to answer an ad for people who could foster dogs with medical problems. Because she is staying at home, it seemed the perfect assignment for her. It now seems likely that Lisa will eventually be able to adopt the sweet dog she was given to care for. Others among my friends have grocery shopped for neighbors, including Janet who also makes homemade soups and meals for those shut ins. The stories of good have seemed endless, and I hope that they fill many magazines and books for a long time to come even after the virus has moved on into history. We need to be reminded at times of the goodness of people who are willing to be the best persons they know how to be.
[Gayle Wright is a mental health counselor doing area agency and hospital social work. Write to Gayle at: LV MY TAKE ON IT, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242, or send email to gaylewright@mail.com where your anonymity will be maintained in keeping with all current HIPAA standards.]