Dear Gayle,
My parents are divorced. My mother remarried several years after, but her husband died. My father never dated since he and Mom split up. He seems very unhappy all of the time and I think he’d be better if he had somebody in his life, but when I bring it up, he just shuts down. What should I do to try to get through to him?
— Worried Daughter
Dear Worried,
Your father might be experiencing depression, but finding new love in his life may or may not be the cure for it. Often, depressed persons who get into a new relationship bring their low mood along into it. These people are seldom made to feel better just by finding someone. That said, males are known to improve in a new relationship more often than females will, but all the numbers are still very low, so while your idea cannot be ruled out entirely, you may want to look at another approach first.
I wonder if your father’s mood was a factor in his divorce. He may have clinical depression caused by a natural brain chemistry disorder and not simply melancholia caused by being alone. What you are observing might also be a combination of the two. The man might also be stuck in grieving the loss of his marriage. Some people never seek a new partner because of their religious convictions. Others cling quietly to hope that the broken first relationship will somehow become repaired over time. Some are afraid of getting into another situation in which they might get hurt again. It could be something neither of us have thought of. Professionals stand the best chance of helping your father get to the core of what is affecting him, but a lot of people suffering from depression will find excuses to keep from getting needed help. This will be frustrating for those who care about the depressed person. Only your father can uncover all of this, and probably only if he accepts help sorting out all of it. Before you pursue any more match-making discussions with your father, consider sharing with him the “discussion” you and I have just had.
Dear Readers,
Not long ago, I was a part of a conversation with a young woman who was struggling to identify what it is about her that is special. For years, she has heard it said that everyone has a gift, yet she could not find one within herself. I shared with her my view that each of us has purpose — likely long strings of smaller purposes that all contribute to a greater one — but that our purposes go largely undetected, which to me, is a good thing. I want to share some of the thoughts from that conversation with you as well.
In the late 1970s, James Burke hosted the TV series, “The Day the Universe Changed,” (available to view as whole episodes on YouTube). Through that show, Burke methodically conveyed the history of various modern situations by showing all that had come before it, demonstrating what had fallen into place to make a certain current situation possible. Purposes are like that; they build upon each prior one, most while never being recognized even by the person accomplishing the purpose.
We all have purposes, regardless of our physical or emotional states or our abilities. Many survivors of a brief death experience report knowing while on the other side their various earthly-life purposes, but once they were back from the beyond and again in this plane of existence, they could recall only that they have those purposes, but not what any of them are. To my thinking, that is okay. We would likely be unable to effectively accomplish them were we to know what each purpose is. While we may never be able to master the violin, give an inspiring speech, raise a future president, cure a disease, or do any other thing which would attract public notice, we have all been given the gift of purpose. We all have only to live our best lives no matter with what we are faced, and no matter how well we feel armed for managing our individual challenges. We need not look for our purposes, but we might do well to put ourselves out there such that our purposes will have an easier time finding us.
[Gayle Wright is a mental health counselor doing area agency and hospital social work. Write to Gayle at: LV MY TAKE ON IT, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242, or send email to gaylewright@mail.com where your anonymity will be maintained in keeping with all current HIPAA standards.]