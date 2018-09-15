WEEDVILLE — There will be a worship and healing service at “The Cross on the Hill,” 2041 Mt. Zion Road, Weedville, at 3 p.m. today (Sept. 16), with the Rev. Shawn Anderson O.S.B., assistant professor of biology at St. Vincent College. Fr. Anderson is a native of Clearfield. The Rev. Missy Smith of St. Marys will join Fr. Anderson in prayer. She is a pastor of the Benezette and Weedville United Methodist churches.
The music ministry will be provided by Shalom.
Benches are available but attendees may wish to bring a folding chair. In the event of rain, the service will be moved to St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church in Force.
All are welcome. Individuals are welcome to stand in proxy for someone who is not able to attend.
For more information, contact Rich Kenawell at 814-771-7932.
