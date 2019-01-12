JOHNSONBURG 42,
CURWENSVILLE 33
220—Alec McGarry, C, won by forfeit. (0-6).
285—Gage Roos, C, won by forfeit. (0-12).
106—Derek Peterson, J, dec. Jacob Carfley, C, 5-1. (3-12).
113—Spencer Hoover, C, won by forfeit. (3-18).
120—Cole Norlin, J, won by forfeit. (9-18).
126—Blake Passarelli, C, pinned Caden Smiley, J, 1:59. (9-24).
132—Nolan Shaffer, J, won by forfeit. (15-24).
138—Cole Haight, J, won by forfeit. (21-24).
145—Cameron Marciniak, J, pinned Adam Straw, C, 2:35. (27-24).
152—Cole Casilio, J, tech fall Duane Brady, C, 16-1, 4:55. (32-24).
160—Isaac Zimmerman, J, maj. dec. Cole Bressler, C, 12-1. (36-24).
170—Tyler Watts, J, won by forfeit. (42-24).
182—Jake McCracken, C, pinned Christian Krug, J, 5:53. (42-30).
195—Nick Holbert, C, dec. Matt Berger, J, 4-3. (42-33).
