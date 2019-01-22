DuBOIS 41,
ALTOONA 24
160—Garrett Starr (D) pinned Gavin Wagner, 2:44. (0-6)
170—Adam Zerbee (A) pinned Evan Way, 3:50. (6-6)
182—Colin Allmond (A) pinned Ryan White, 1:03. (12-6)
195—Eric Schneider (D) dec. Josh Keirn, 10-6. (12-9)
220—John Pendleton (D) pinned Shamus Walker, 0:40. (12-15)
285—Alex O'Harrah (D) dec. Trevor Manley, 6-0. (12-18)
106—Jordan Carlucci (A) dec. Kan Stevenson, 3-2. (15-18)
113—Luke Hileman (A) won by forfeit. (21-18)
120—Damion Finnegan (A) dec. Braxton Adams, 8-6. (24-18)
126—Trenton Donahue (D) dec. Matt Sarbo, 11-9 (OT). (24-21)
132—Chandler Ho (D) dec. Jordan Wagner, 4-0. (24-24)
138—Ed Scott (D) pinned Corey McClellan, 1:14. (24-30)
145—Dalton Woodrow (D) tech. fall Andrew Beach, 15-0 (4:22). (24-35)
152—Gauge Gulvas (D) pinned Zach Freet, 3:04. (24-41)
BROOKVILLE 51,
JOHNSONBURG 11
120-Cole Norlin (J) dec. Cayden Walter (B), 4-3. (0-3).
126-Parker Fleming (B) won by forfeit. (6-3).
132-Cabe Park (B) dec. Nolan Shaffer (J), 7-3. (9-3).
138-Cameron Marciniak (J) dec. Wyatt Kulik, 4-3. (9-6).
145-Cody Hetrick (B) dec. Cole Haight (J), 6-1. (12-6).
152-Cole Casilio (J) dec. Jacob Cable (B), 3-2. (12-9).
160-Isaac Zimmerman (J) dec. Wyatt Griffin (B), 6-3. (12-12).
*170-Elliot Park (B) pinned Tyler Watts (J), 3:16. (18-11).
182-Braden MacBeth (B) tech. fall Christian Krug (J), 16-0, 3:49. (23-11).
195-Nathan Taylor (B) pinned Matt Berger (J), :38. (29-11).
220-Tanner LaBenne (B) won by forfeit. (35-11).
HWT-Colby Whitehill (B) won by forfeit. (41-11).
106-Owen Reinsel (B) won by forfeit. (47-11).
113-Josh Popson (B) maj. dec. Derek Peterson (J), 11-3. (51-11).
*Johnsonburg penalized team point for unsportsmanlike conduct following 170-pound bout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.