DuBOIS 58,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 18
106—Kan Stevenson (D) pinned Jacob Good, 0:31. (0-6)
113—No match (0-6)
120—Braxton Adams (D) maj. dec. Ben Skarbek, 10-0. (0-10)
126—Trenton Donahue (D) won by forfeit. (0-16)
132—Ryan Gildersleeve (D) pinned Garrett Fischer, 3:21. (0-22)
138—Ed Scott (D) pinned Dan Smith, 0:38. (0-28)
145—Dalton Woodrow (D) won by forfeit. (0-34)
152—Gauge Gulvas (D) won by forfeit, (0-40)
160—Garrett Starr (D) won by forfeit. (0-46)
170—Jake Krause (D) won by forfeit, (0-52)
182—Garrett Eddy (P) pinned Ryan White, 3:43. (6-52)
195—Joshua Miller (P) won by forfeit. (12-52)
220—Jacob Schuckers (P) won by forfeit. (18-52)
285—Alex O'Harah (D) won by forfeit. (28-58)
