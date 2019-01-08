DuBOIS 54,
BRADFORD 23
285—Alex O'Harrah (D) pinned Dylan Mazzone, 1:45. (6-0)
106—Kam Stevenson (D)won by forfeit. (12-0)
113—No match. (12-0)
120—Braxton Adams (D) won by forfeit. (18-0)
126—Trenton Donahue (D) pinned Brett Thompson, 3:23. (24-0)
132—Chandler Ho (D) pinned Michael Gow, 1:15. (30-0)
138—Ed Scott (D) won by forfeit. (36-0)
145—Dalton Woodrow (D) won by forfeit. (42-0)
152—Gause Gulvas (D) won by forfeit, (48-0)
160—Colby Keane (B) tech. fall Jake Krause, 15-0. (48-5)
170—Derek Sunafrank (B) pinned Evan Way, 2:22. (48-11)
182—Dillon Keane (B) pinned Eric Schneider, 2:30. (48-17)
195—Kholten Fuller (B) pinned Ryan White, 1:40. (48-23)
220—John Pendleton (D) won by forfeit. (54-23)
