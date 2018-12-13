PORT ALLEGANY 40,
BROCKWAY 23
106—No match. (0-0)
113—Bryent Johnson (PA) maj. dec. Mark Palmer, 11-1. (4-0)
120—Reese Vollmer (PA) won by forfeit. (10-0).
126—Dominic Inzana (BW) dec. Braedon Johnson, 2-1. (10-3)
132—Eli Petruzzi (PA) pinned Garret Park, 0:46. (16-3)
138—Anthony Glasl (BW) maj. dec. Montgomery Tanner, 15-7. (16-7)
145—Issac Smoker (PA) dec. Tino Inzana, 6-1. (19-7)
152—Alex Sanderson (PA) dec. Linkin Nichols, 6-2. (22-7)
160—Noah Bash (BW) pinned Isaak Baumgarner, 3:58. (22-13)
170—Derek Kallenborn (PA) pinned Andrew Hickman, 5:36. (28-13)
182—Eric Johnson (BW) maj. dec. Dalton Distrola, 10-0. (28-17)
195—Garrett McClintick (BW) pinned Justin Youmg, 5:11. (28-23)
220—Brandon Tinder (PA) won by forfeit. (34-23)
285—Nick Carinci (PA) won by forfeit. (40-23)
REDBANK VALLEY 48,
CURWENSVILLE 16
113-Trenten Rupp (R) pinned Spencer Hoover (C), 5:07. (6-0).
120-Mason Songer (R) won by forfeit. (12-0).
126-No match.
132-Blake Passarelli (C) dec. Ethan Wiant (R), 9-4. (12-3).
138-Dalton Bish (R) won by forfeit. (18-3).
145-Kris Shaffer (R) pinned Adam Shaw (C), 2:25. (24-3).
152-Caleb Snyder (R) pinned Duane Brady (C), 4:58. (30-3).
160-Cole Bressler (C) maj. dec. Noah Anderson (R), 12-4. (30-7).
170-Jake McCracken (C) dec. Coltin Bartley (R), 8-1. (30-10).
182-Hudson Martz (R) pinned Nick Holbert (C), :53. (36-10).
195-Ray Shreckengost (R) won by forfeit. (42-10).
220-Aiden Gardner (R) won by forfeit. (48-10).
HWT-No match.
106-Jacob Carfley (C) won by forfeit. (48-16).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.