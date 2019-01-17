DuBOIS 45,
HOLLIDAYSBURG 31
285—Alex O'Harrah (D) dec. Sam Haines, 2-0. (0-3)
106—Kam Stevenson (D) pinned Xavier Adams, 1:10. (0-9)
113—Colin Smilnak (H) won by forfeit. (6-9)
120—Brian Praul (H) dec. Braxton Adams, 9-7. (9-9)
126—Trenton Donahue (D) pinned Andrew Simpson, 1:43. (9-15)
132—Chandler Ho (D) pinned Garidan Bridenbaugh, 4:33. (9-21)
138—Ed Scott (D) pinned Aaron Sleeth, 1:57. (9-27)
145—Dalton Woodrow (D) pinned Weston Barnes, 1:08. (9-33)
152—Campbell Walls (H) maj. dec. Gauge Gulvas, 13-5. (13-33)
160—Garrett Starr (D) won by forfeit. (13-39)
170—Nathan Fisher (H) pinned Evan Way, 1:44. (19-39)
182—Mason McCready (H) pinned Eric Schneider, 3:31. (25-39)
195—Ryan White (D) won by forfeit. (25-45)
220—Gus Dellinger (H) pinned John Pendleton, 1:04. (31-45)
MERCER 37,
BROCKWAY 27
113—Carson Filer (M) won by forfeit. (0-6)
120—Mark Palmer (BW) pinned Ian Kirby, 1:30. (6-6)
126—Michael Berger (M) pinned Adam Stine, 0:56. (6-12)
132—Anthony Glasl (BW) pinned Ross Hesselgesser, 0:45. (12-12)
138—Alex Chess (M) pinned Conner Ryckman, 4:58. (12-18)
145—Harrison Murray (M) dec. Tino Inzana, 4-3. (12-21)
152—Aiden Bright (M) dec. Linkin Nichols, 4-1. (12-24)
160—Noah Bask (BW) pinned Hunter Houy, 1:35. (18-24)
170—Mason Hesselgesser (M) dec. Andrew Hickman, 4-2. (18-27)
182—Eric Johnson (BW) dec. Logan Connor, 9-2. (21-27)
195—No match. (21-27)
220—Garrett McClintick (BW) pinned Joe Prentice, 1:22. (27-27)
285—PJ Boggs (M) dec. Hayden Thompson, 6-3. (27-30)
106—Kara Peters (M) won by forfeit. (27-36)
ST. MARYS 48,
CURWENSVILLE 15
285—Colton Swanson, SM, pinned Alec McGarry, C, 1:02. (6-0).
106—Lane Dellaquilla, SM, dec. Jacob Carfley, C, 1-0. (9-0).
113—No bout.
120—No bout.
126—Blake Passarell, C, dec. Marc Parapacic, SM. 11-4. (9-3).
132—Connor Gausman, SM, won by forfeit. (15-3).
138—Gregory Tettis, SM, won by forfeit. (21-3).
145—Tyler Dilley, SM, pinned Adam Straw, C, 1:10. (27-3).
152—Nick Crisp, SM, pinned Duane Brady, C, 3:58. (33-3).
160—Johnny Wittman, SM, dec. Cole Bressler, C, 8-3. (36-3).
170—Jake McCracken, C, pinned Austin Pritt, SM, 1:40. (36-9).
182—Raivis Bobby, SM, pinned Nick Holbert, C, 3:45. (42-9).
195—Jeremy Garthwaite, SM, won by forfeit. (48-9).
220—Gage Roos, C, won by forfeit. (48-15).
