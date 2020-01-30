ST. MARYS 48,
COUDERSPORT 15
182 – Raivis Bobby (SM) pinned Dylan Hajzus, 1:27 (0-6)
195 – Jeremy Garthwaite (SM) pinned Matthew Fleniken, 1:32 (0-12)
220 – Cale Ayers (C) pinned Alex Lukachunis, 2:29 (6-12)
285 – Cooper Rossman (C) won by forfeit (12-12)
106 – No match. (12-12)
113 – Nash Delp (C) decisioned Tanner Quackenbush 9-5 (15-12)
120 – Isaac Dellaquila (SM) pinned Wyatt Daisley, 5:31 (15-18)
126 – Connor Gausman (SM) decisioned James Culvey 9-4 (15-21)
132 – Lane Dellaquila (SM) pinned Dalton Miller, 2:32 (15-27)
138 – Gregory Tettis (SM) pinned Chris Davis, 4:32 (15-33)
145 – Tylor Herzing (SM) pinned Dylan Kelly, 2:46 (15-39)
152 – John Wittman (SM) decisioned Thomas Wilson 1-0 (15-42)
160 – Nick Crisp (SM) won by forfeit (15-48)
170 – No match. (15-48)