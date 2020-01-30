ST. MARYS 48,

COUDERSPORT 15

182 – Raivis Bobby (SM) pinned Dylan Hajzus, 1:27 (0-6)

195 – Jeremy Garthwaite (SM) pinned Matthew Fleniken, 1:32 (0-12)

220 – Cale Ayers (C) pinned Alex Lukachunis, 2:29 (6-12)

285 – Cooper Rossman (C) won by forfeit (12-12)

106 – No match. (12-12)

113 – Nash Delp (C) decisioned Tanner Quackenbush 9-5 (15-12)

120 – Isaac Dellaquila (SM) pinned Wyatt Daisley, 5:31 (15-18)

126 – Connor Gausman (SM) decisioned James Culvey 9-4 (15-21)

132 – Lane Dellaquila (SM) pinned Dalton Miller, 2:32 (15-27)

138 – Gregory Tettis (SM) pinned Chris Davis, 4:32 (15-33)

145 – Tylor Herzing (SM) pinned Dylan Kelly, 2:46 (15-39)

152 – John Wittman (SM) decisioned Thomas Wilson 1-0 (15-42)

160 – Nick Crisp (SM) won by forfeit (15-48)

170 – No match. (15-48)

