DuBOIS 37,
CLEARFIELD 36
160—Caleb Freeland (C) pinned Evan Way, 1:01. (6-0)
170—Mark McGonigal (C) won by forfeit. (12-0)
182—Garrett Starr (D) dec. Brett Zattoni, 5-1. (12-3)
195—Nick Domico (C) pinned Eric Schneider, 3:24. (18-3)
220—Matt Bush (C) won by forfeit. (24-3)
285—Avry Gisewhite (C) dec. Alex O’Harrah, 3-2. (27-3)
106—Kaleb Beisch (D) won by forfeit. (27-9)
113—Nolan Barr (C) pinned Kam Stevenson, 1:43. (33-9)
120—Karson Kline (C) dec. Braxton Adams, 5-2. (36-9)
126—Chandler Ho (D) won by forfeit. (36-15)
132—Trenton Donahue (D) pinned Peyton Smay, 1:01. (36-21)
138—Ryan Gildersleeve (D) maj. dec. Justin Hand, 16-4. (36-25)
145—Ed Scott (D) pinned Luke Freeland, 3:17. (36-31)
152—Dalton Woodrow (D) pinned Bryce Daubs, 1:26. (36-37)
