CLARION — Three area natives who won a combined 10 District 9 titles at Clarion University’s Waldo S. Tippin Gymnasium in their high school years helped open a new wrestling era at the renovated facility Sunday afternoon.
And all three won — DuBois graduate Kolby Ho for George Mason and Brookville’s Taylor Ortz and Brock Zacherl for Clarion University.
However, it was Ho’s Patriots that won the newly-expanded Mid-American Conference opener for both teams, holding off the Golden Eagles for a 19-18 win.
The Patriots notched a huge pin at 133 pounds when freshman Josh Jones decked Clarion’s Seth Koleno for a 19-12 win with just two bouts remaining. That’s when Ortz and Zacherl won their bouts, but both were decisions when the Golden Eagles had to get bonus points to beat the Patriots.
Ho, a sophomore, won an 8-5 decision over Golden Eagles junior Avery Shay in the first bout of the day at 157 pounds. After a video replay challenge, Ho was penalized for an illegal head scissors early in the first period.
“He came out the back door and I was like kind of falling, and (my legs) touched, and I didn’t think like ref noticed, but I knew like if he saw it, I was going to give up a point,” said Ho.
Ho fought off a headlock attempt by Shay before the end of the first, then nearly pinned Shay on the edge of the mat for a six-point move at the end of the second period.
“I knew (Shay) was tough on top, and coach said we’re going on bottom anyway, we don’t care,” Ho said. “So I went bottom and I knew that I was going have to work really hard to get all the bottom, and I worked really hard and then he ended up on his back. I couldn’t stick him. He was doing a good job keeping his shoulder blades off the mat. He’s really strong in that position. It’s kind of awkward, but I tried really hard to pin him.”
In the third, Ho let Shay up for an escape and took him down for an 8-2 lead. Shay escaped and took down Ho late to set the final at 8-5. It was an encouraging win for Ho, who improved to 5-3 in the early going.
“I didn’t have the start to the season that I would like, but I have just been kind of trying to realize, and reminding myself that this is all fun,” Ho said. “I get to do this, and it’s a choice and just to go have fun, to shoot a lot, score a lot of points make everyone enjoy watching me wrestling.”
While wearing a Beavers singlet in high school, Ho won the first of his three D9 titles at Tippin as a freshman with his final two his junior and senior years won at Clearfield Area High School. He was a state runner-up his senior year in 2018. Last year, Ho was out with a knee injury when Clarion beat George Mason at CUP’s Marwick-Boyd Auditorium in January.
“I loved coming back here,” Ho said. “I had like 20 to 30 people here cheering me on. It just felt great like back in high school. I remember my first year here wrestling in like seventh grade in junior wrestling. … I qualified for states this gym and I won my first district title in high school in this gym. I have a lot of good memories in this area and just love it.”
Both Ortz and Zacherl, state champions at Brookville who had their seasons cut short a year ago, triumphed in hard-fought wins. Ortz, a red-shirt junior at 141, trailed 1-0 going into the third period before escaping 15 seconds into the period and taking down Alex Madrigal moments after that. He traded two back points with a Madrigal reversal for a 5-3 win.
That was Ortz’s first bout since last December when he injured his shoulder as he was coming off a trip to nationals as a red-shirt freshman. Ortz won four D9 titles in the old Tippin and he’s looking forward to working in the new facility.
“It looks awesome and I cannot wait to compete here Sunday,” Ortz said Friday afternoon. “It’s going to be so much fun.”
“(Madigal) was one of their best guys,” Clarion head coach and Brookville native Keith Ferraro said. “It was a big win for Tate.”
Ortz’s win got the Golden Eagles to within 19-15 with Zacherl needing to hunt bonus points to get a win for his team. Zacherl was also seeing his first action since an elbow injury ended what was going to be his red-shirt senior season last December.
But Zacherl (4-0), a three-time national qualifier who is ranked nationally No. 7 and No. 5 in two different national polls at 149, got a sixth-year waiver from the NCAA — Ortz is in line for the same waiver after next season when his career is supposed to end — and starts in essence his sixth season. He won three D9 titles at Tippin in high school.
Against Patriots red-shirt senior Colton DiBlasi, Zacherl was superior on his feet, taking DeBlasi down at the 1:14 mark of the first period. Zacherl allowed him up for a 2-1 lead, but couldn’t take him down the rest of the first. To start the second, Ferraro had Zacherl start down and the decision backfired, with DeBlasi riding out Zacherl the final two periods to force overtime at 2-2 because of the riding time point scored in his favor.
Ten seconds into overtime, Zacherl took down DeBlasi for the 4-2 win, but it was worth just three team points and the Patriots wound up winning 19-18.
“The Brock thing was thing was my fault,” Ferraro said. “I put him down and shouldn’t have. That’s what the kid does. He was playing it safe. I was trying to get a major. So I put him down. and should’ve put him neutral 100 times out of 100 times. I blew it. He should’ve been on his feet.”
Both teams won five bouts, getting one pin each, but the difference was a major decision at 165 where the Patriots’ Cornelius Schuster majored Clarion’s Mike Bartolo — he won 134 bouts and won a third-place medal at Reynolds in high school — 10-2 at 165.
Other Clarion winners were Luke Funck’s 3-2 win over Paul Pierce at 184, nationally-ranked Greg Bulsak’s 91-second pin of Eli Spencer at 197 and heavyweight Ty Bagoly’s 10-3 win over freshman Jake Slinger.
At 174, George Mason won its third straight bout to start the match with Anthony Lombardo’s 12-9 decision over Max Wohlabaugh. After Bagoly’s win at heavyweight gave Clarion its first and last lead of the day at 12-0, Talha Farooq controlled Clarion freshman Cam Butler 6-3 at 125 and Jones’ huge pin of Koleno at 133 gave the Patriots what turned out to be an insurmountable lead.
“We weren’t ready to wrestle. We know we got work to do. We got to get better shape. Overall, it was a poor effort,” Ferraro summed up.
Clarion heads to Purdue this Sunday for a three-match day against the Boilermakers, University of Indianapolis and Northern Illinois. George Mason hosts Oregon State Thursday in Fairfax, Va.
Both Clarion and George Mason are part of the MAC, which added the seven team from the Eastern Wrestling League before this season. They’ll meet again individually at the MAC Championships March 7-8 at Northern Illinois University in Dekalb, Ill.