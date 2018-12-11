BROCKWAY 54,
RIDGWAY 15
145—Tino Inzana (BW) pinned Joe Miller, 2:40. (0-6)
152—Jake Wickett (R) dec. Linkin Nichols, 5-3. (3-6)
160—Ian Koehler (BW) won by forfeit. (3-12)
170—Noah Bash (BW) won by forfeit. (3-18)
182—Andrew Hickman (BW) won by forfeit. (3-24)
195—Eric Johnson (BW) won by forfeit. (3-30)
220—Garrett McClintick (BW) pinned Alex Richardson, 1:32. (3-36)
285—Jacob Kunselman (R) won by forfeit. (9-36)
106—No match. (9-36)
113—Mark palmer (BW) won by forfeit. (9-42)
120—Dom Inzana (BW) won by forfeit. (9-48)
126—No match. (9-48)
132—Gary Emerick (R) pinned Garret Park, 1:32. (15-48)
138—Anthony Glasl (R) pinned Luke Tomaski, 1:49, (15-54)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.