BROOKVILLE 40,
DuBOIS 24
152—Dalton Woodrow (D) dec. Jacob Cable, 1-0. (0-3)
160—Wyatt Griggin (B) pinned Gauge Gulvas, 2:56. (6-3)
170—Elliot Park (B) dec. Garrett Starr, 12-7. (9-3)
182—Braden MacBeth (B) dec. Eric Schneider, 3-1 (OT). (12-3)
195—Nathan Taylor (B) pinned Ryan White, 2:31. (18-3)
220—Tanner LaBenne (B) maj. dec. John Pendleton, 12-0. (22-3)
285—Colby Whitehill (B) pinned Alex O'Harrah, 2:18. (28-3)
106—Owen Reinsel (B) won by forfeit. (34-3)
113—Kan Stevenson (D) pinned Josh Popson, 1:00. (34-9)
120—Cayden Walter (B) dec. Braxton Adams, 4-2. (37-9)
126—Chandler Ho (D) pinned Zack Keihl, 1:18. (37-15)
132—Trenton Donahue (D) dec. Cabe Park, 5-0. (37-18)
138—Ed Scott (D) pinned Wyatt Kulik, 3:23. (37-24)
145—Cody Hetrick (D) dec. Ryan Gildersleeve, 8-4. (40-24)
ST. MARYS 42,
COUDERSPORT 9
195—No match. (0-0)
220—No match. (0-0)
285—Cale Ayers (C) pinned Colton Swanson, 0:44. (0-6)
106—No match. (0-6)
113—Lane Dellaquilla (SM) pinned Ben Cornish, 1:32. (6-6)
120—No match. (6-6)
126—Marco Paropacic (SM) tech. fall Chris Davis, 17-1 (2:30). (11-6)
132—Tyler Dilley (SM) pinned Dylan Kelly, 2:50. (17-6)
138—Gregory Tettis (SM) won by forfeit. (23-6)
145—Tylor Herzing (SM) pinned Guy Dunn, 0:46. (29-6)
152—Nick Crisp (SM) maj. dec. Logan Rogers, 13-2. (33-6)
160—Johnny Wittman (SM) dec. Thomas Wilson, 5-3. (36-6)
170—Raivis Bobby (SM) pinned Dylan Hajzus, 2:22. (42-6)
182—Elijah Ayers (C) dec. Jeremy Garthwaite, 4-1. (42-9)
