BROCKWAY 39,
DuBOIS 32
120—Adam Stine (BW) dec. Braxton Adams, 5-3. (0-3)
126—Trenton Donahue (D) pinned Garret Park, 1:23. (6-3)
132—Anthony Glasl (BW) dec. Chandler Ho, 6-0. (6-6)
138—Ed Scott (D) pinned Conner Ryckman, 2:38. (12-6)
145—Dalton Woodrow (D) maj. dec. Tino Inzana, 10-1. (16-6)
152—Noah Bash (BW) pinned Gauge Gulvas, 5:32. (16-12)
160—Garrett Starr (D) maj. dec. Linkin Nichols, 8-0. (20-12)
170—Andrew Hickman (BW) pinned Jake Krause, 0:27. (20-18)
182—Garrett McClintick (BW) pinned Ryan White, 1:40. (20-24)
195—Eric Johnson (BW) dec. Eric Schneider, 7-1. (20-27)
220—Justin Smith (BW) pinned John Pendleton, 5:07. (20-33)
285—Alex O'Harrah (D) pinned Hayden Thompson, 5:59. (26-33)
106—Mark Palmer (BW) won by forfeit. (26-39)
113—Kan Stevenson (D) won by forfeit. (32-39)
BROOKVILLE 70,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 3
106-Owen Reinsel (B) pinned Jacob Good (P), 1:27. (6-0).
113-Cayden Walter (B) maj. dec. Ben Skarbek (P), 10-2. (10-0).
120-Josh Popson (B) won by forfeit. (16-0).
126-Zach Keihl (B) won by forfeit. (22-0).
132-Cabe Park (B) pinned Garrett Fischer (P), 1:45. (28-0).
138-Wyatt Kulik (B) pinned Dan Smith (P), :18. (34-0).
145-Jake Skarbek (P) dec. Cody Hetrick (B), 7-3. (34-3).
152-Jacob Cable (B) won by forfeit. (40-3).
160-Wyatt Griffin (B) won by forfeit. (46-3).
170-Elliot Park (B) won by forfeit. (52-3).
182-Braden MacBeth (B) dec. Garrett Eddy (P), 4-2, SV. (55-3).
195-Nathan Taylor (B) pinned Joshua Miller (P), 5:05. (61-3).
220-Tanner LaBenne (B) dec. Jacob Shuckers (P), 2-1. (64-3).
HWT-Colby Whitehill (B) won by forfeit. (70-3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.