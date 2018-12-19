BROCKWAY 49,
HOLLLIDAYSBURG 18
285—Hayden Thompson (BW) won by forfeit. (0-6)
106—Xavier Adams (H) won by forfeit. (6-6)
113—Mark Palmer (BW) maj. dec. Colin Smilnak, 10-2. (6-10)
120—Dominic Inzana (BW) pinned Brian Praul, 1:40. (6-16)
126—Andrew Simpson (H) dec. Adam Stine, 6-4. (9-16)
132—Garret Park (BW) pinned Daniel Turiano, 0:40. (9-22)
138—Anthony Glasl (BW) pinned Garidan Bridenbaugh, 1:47. (9-28)
145—Tino Inzana (BW) dec. Aaron Sleeth, 5-1. (9-31)
152—Linkin Nichols (BW) pinned Tanner Schnarrs, 0:40. (9-37)
160—Noah Bash (BW) dec. Campbell Walls, 8-6. (9-40)
170—Nathan Fisher (H) dec. Andrew Hickman, 4-1. (12-40)
182—Eric Johnson (BW) pinned Devon Datres, 0:32. (12-46)
195—Garrett McClintick (BW) dec. Mason McCready, 4-2. (12-49)
220—Augustus Dellinger (H) won by forfeit. (18-49)
