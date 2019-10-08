ACROSS

1 Gator cousins

6 Blank

11 Chewy candy

12 Kind of wire

13 Crabby

14 Brings up

15 Rationed out

16 Twins, e.g.

17 Plug away

19 Kittens’ cries

23 Large cask

26 Lohengrin’s love

28 Spring month in Paris

29 Fighting fish

31 Sporty fabric

33 Promises

34 Brown and simmer

35 Take advantage of

36 Employ

39 Deli order

40 Ms. Garr

42 Egg on

44 Actress Tyne --

46 Maxim

51 Artemis’ twin

54 Coloring need

55 Texas border town

56 Be present

57 Plant life

58 Aspect

DOWN

1 Prepare an apple

2 Undersized pup

3 Curved molding

4 King and queen

5 Farm enclosure

6 Swedish import

7 Light refractor

8 Crunch targets

9 So-so grade

10 Bradley and Sneed

11 Name, to Pierre

12 Admirals’ jails

16 Sun, in Mazatlan

18 French article

20 Spam, maybe

21 Cummerbund’s place

22 Flank

23 Pick on

24 Sigh or murmur

25 Ultimate degree

27 IRS time

29 Ring event

30 Embers, finally

32 Test tube site

34 Ms. Arthur

37 Ice hut

38 Singer — Orbison

41 Lazybones

43 — Vader

45 Swit co-star

47 Numbers to crunch

48 Pro votes

49 Home run descriptor

50 Come to a conclusion

51 Chatty alien

52 Close friend

53 Gold, in Mexico

54 Gown go-with

Recommended for you

Tags