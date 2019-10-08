ACROSS
1 Gator cousins
6 Blank
11 Chewy candy
12 Kind of wire
13 Crabby
14 Brings up
15 Rationed out
16 Twins, e.g.
17 Plug away
19 Kittens’ cries
23 Large cask
26 Lohengrin’s love
28 Spring month in Paris
29 Fighting fish
31 Sporty fabric
33 Promises
34 Brown and simmer
35 Take advantage of
36 Employ
39 Deli order
40 Ms. Garr
42 Egg on
44 Actress Tyne --
46 Maxim
51 Artemis’ twin
54 Coloring need
55 Texas border town
56 Be present
57 Plant life
58 Aspect
DOWN
1 Prepare an apple
2 Undersized pup
3 Curved molding
4 King and queen
5 Farm enclosure
6 Swedish import
7 Light refractor
8 Crunch targets
9 So-so grade
10 Bradley and Sneed
11 Name, to Pierre
12 Admirals’ jails
16 Sun, in Mazatlan
18 French article
20 Spam, maybe
21 Cummerbund’s place
22 Flank
23 Pick on
24 Sigh or murmur
25 Ultimate degree
27 IRS time
29 Ring event
30 Embers, finally
32 Test tube site
34 Ms. Arthur
37 Ice hut
38 Singer — Orbison
41 Lazybones
43 — Vader
45 Swit co-star
47 Numbers to crunch
48 Pro votes
49 Home run descriptor
50 Come to a conclusion
51 Chatty alien
52 Close friend
53 Gold, in Mexico
54 Gown go-with