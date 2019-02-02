CLEARFIELD — Thomas Yeager, Pharm D, has been named director of the Pharmacy at Penn Highlands Clearfield, according to Francis Iorfido, pharmacy service line director for Penn Highlands Healthcare.
His is responsible for the administration, operating direction and coordination of the hospital pharmacy activities. He has been a pharmacist at PH Clearfield for 10.5 years.
Yeager has taken the initiative as a staff pharmacist the last several years to learn the various aspects of the pharmacy operation and the system approach on the way things need to work,” Iorfido said. “He understands customer service and works to provide our patients with the best quality of care, and he will do well in his new position.”
“I am excited to move forward in my career with this opportunity and hope to serve not only the hospital and pharmacy staff but also the Penn Highlands Clearfield community well,” Yeager said.
Yeager received his doctorate of pharmacy from Ohio Northern University in Ada, Ohio.
A native and current resident of Clearfield, he and his wife, Amber Yeager, have a daughter: Kyra, 5, and son, Mason, 6. Yeager is active coaching various youth sports for his children.
