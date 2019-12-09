Joy and I took a moment to sit down and watch “A Garfield Christmas” with Timmy the other night.
Garfield is one of our Christmas traditions. I remember watching it on the old television, fighting with the rabbit-ear antennas to pick up CBS. I was five years old when it premiered, and I recently learned it aired every Christmas until 2000, when it was retired.
I think I watched the VHS recorded version more than the broadcast because I remember the commercials that would play and always thought it came before “Merry Christmas, Charlie Brown” in broadcast order. You watch Garfield then Snoopy. It didn’t occur to me, even as a young adult, that the order I remembered was simply how Mom and Dad recorded it at some point in the Nineties.
Joy remembers a VHS copy, too, but hers never had Snoopy and the commercials were a little different since she grew up in Lancaster.
After, maybe, a decade of not watching the old thing because I was a teenager and stupid, I was working at a Blockbuster Video in Elizabethtown and a 3-movie DVD collection came in. I could get Garfield’s Christmas, Halloween, and Thanksgiving specials all on one disc.
I know, that statement is sooooo 2004.
It was the only good thing to come out of my time at Blockbuster. I used my employee discount to buy it. That’s the DVD we broke out to watch with Timmy.
The three of us watch it every year now. Ever since Timmy was old enough to plop in front of the TV, we sit down and watch Garfield, a crackly version transferred to DVD and not really enhanced. Then we watch Snoopy, enhanced on Blue Ray.
I confess that I like Garfield more than Rudolph or Snoopy. I know, the sarcastic tabby isn’t usually where you go for Christmas cheer. Linus has his speech in Charlie Brown, which I think is how the movie gets a pass on how it treats Charlie Brown and teaches children that singing to a kid you bully non-stop makes everything okay. No apologies necessary. Quote Luke, sing a song, and bully the kid tomorrow. Rudolph proves that it’s okay to be different, as long as your difference can be exploited by the people in power. But Garfield sums up Christmas in a way that children can understand. There are no strings, no requirements, no condemnation: “Christmas. It’s not the giving. It’s not the getting. It’s the loving.”
Seeing Timmy snuggled in blankets on the couch made me wonder if that’s what I looked like watching it for the first time back in 1987. I was just two years away from seeing the movie that changed my life forever, Tim Burton’s “Batman.” And I must have been as small and skinny as Timmy is now — all arms and legs and wiggling a tooth beside the gap of the one he just lost. Thanks to the miracle of DVD, we were able to enjoy something that was special to me growing up. It’s very much a product of the late Eighties, but it is still an enjoyable story, with layers that only get unlocked as you age and lose people close to you.
This Christmas, if you hadn’t noticed from my Christmas cards column, I’m trying to go through and determine which traditions we have just because they’re traditions, and which ones we have because they mean something. Some things may not last this year.
I think Garfield will.
