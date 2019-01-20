BROOKVILLE — Today’s society uses the term “senior citizen” all the time but is it really the same as when the label was coined back in the 1930s. What is a senior citizen? When do you know you’ve reached that age?
There was a time when a person who reached the age of 50 was considered a senior citizen. The dictionary defines a senior citizen as “an elderly person, especially one who is retired and living on a pension.”
The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging website says, “All persons over the age of 60 who reside in the county may participate in the programs funded by the Area Agency on Aging. Federal regulations require the Agency to give those persons over the age of 60 preference who are in the greatest economic and social need.”
It is age 50 or 55 when some “senior discounts” are available and at age 50 one can join AARP (American Association of Retired Persons).
With so many various age-based criteria for senior citizen, it is hard to pinpoint who exactly is a “senior citizen” in today’s society.
The following four questions were put out on Facebook to garner a response as to how people define a senior citizen in today’s world:
- What age should one reach to be labeled a senior citizen?
- Should anything other than age be a determining factor?
- Do you think today’s “senior citizens” are the same as when the term first appeared in the 1930s?
- Should there even be a label?
Some people were okay with the label while others don’t see a need for it anymore. Even the age such a label should be used garnered different responses. Here are some of the answers we received:
Betty Ferraro Walter says, “I think 60 would be a good age to be labeled a senior citizen and age would be the easiest way to distinguish that. In the 30s, people didn’t live as long as they do now. I guess it might be attributed to more preventative health care. At that time, people were probably very lucky to make it into their ‘golden years!’ Sixty-year-olds and older still enjoy many things nowadays, such as traveling, exercise, working, doing things with grandchildren and great grandchildren, etc. The label “senior citizen” doesn’t bother me one bit, trying to keep healthy, help others, and..... stay young!”
Kelly Harriger says she believes 80 is the time to be labeled a senior citizen in today’s world. Attitude, she says, should also be a determining factor and not just age. She answers with a “definitely not” to the question of whether today’s senior citizen are the same as in the 1930s. But finally, she disagrees with the label and doesn’t think a label is needed in today’s world.
Eric Armstrong says, “I’ve never understood the idea that I can get things cheaper just because I’m 65 or older. Do I take up less space at the movies, museums or parks? Do I hunt or fish less frequently? I really think the only ‘senior citizens’ (a nicer alternative moniker for geezer) are the ones who wish to be identified as such.”
Cathy Harvey Siple says, “Age is only a number ... I myself am nothing like what I believed to be a ‘senior citizen’ as I was growing up... I honestly believe you are as young as you feel no matter what label you are given by society!”
Today’s senior citizens is not like those of the 1930s. With longevity and better health care, people are living long and working longer or are remaining active long after retirement. The stereotypical idea of a senior citizen being someone who just sits in a rocker most of the day, watching life go by is not today’s senior citizens. Today’s seniors are traveling, running marathons, biking and hiking, dancing, taking cruises, spending time with grandchildren, eating out and so much more. They are active into their 80s and may even still be working a daily job or volunteering in their communities.
The term senior citizen is not so easy to define anymore, which may mean it’s time to change that 1930’s label or do away with it completely. Or maybe it is up to the individual to determine if the label fits them at their current stage of life or not. As one responder so aptly put it,” you are as young as you feel no matter the label.”
