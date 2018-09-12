HARRISBURG – State Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion), state Sen. Scott Hutchinson (R-Oil City) and the Board of Directors for the Clarion County YMCA (Scenic Rivers YMCA) yesterday (Tuesday) announced that a $1 million grant from the Redevelopment Capital Assistance Program (RACP) will benefit local families by funding a new child care center within the upcoming new facility in Monroe Township.
“This $1 million grant is great news, not only to the Clarion County YMCA, which will help it reach its $10 million capital campaign goal, but also to hundreds of families with young children who are in need of child care services,” said Oberlander.
“This grant will help put us closer to our overall goal so that we can open our doors with a full array of amenities to serve the people and families of Clarion County,” said Milissa Bauer, co-chairperson of the YMCA’s capital campaign. “The Scenic Rivers YMCA, along with the Capital Campaign Committee, want to thank Gov. Tom Wolf and the Northwest Action Team, along with Rep. Oberlander and Sen. Hutchinson for their support of this much-needed community asset. Additionally, we want to thank Bill Miller, county commissioners and Congressman Glenn Thompson. It’s wonderful to see such bipartisan cooperation for our rural area.”
“This funding will help achieve a 25-year vision to provide residents of Clarion County and surrounding areas with a facility comparable to those enjoyed by urban and suburban communities,” said Hutchinson.
Construction on the new YMCA began last year. When finished, the new facility will be more convenient to county residents being centrally located off Exit 62 on Interstate 80, less than a 25-minute drive from almost all areas of the county.
“The entire Clarion County community has shown tremendous generosity in supporting the YMCA’s capital campaign and recognizing the importance of a full-service Y here in our area,” Oberlander added. “I am confident this additional state grant will reap community-wide benefits now and in the years to come.”
The new facility will triple the size of the current YMCA and include a pool, a full-size gymnasium, an indoor track, a wellness center, a weight room, multiple-purpose rooms, and locker facilities for men, women and families.
This RACP grant is in addition to a $3 million grant Oberlander helped to secure in September 2016.
RACP provides grants to local communities for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic and historical improvement projects. The funding may be used for the design and construction of facilities that are economic development projects which generate substantial increases in employment, tax revenues or other measures of economic activity.
For nearly 20 years, RACP has reported numerous successes, with billions of dollars being injected into communities across Pennsylvania for valuable economic development projects.
Oberlander and Hutchinson thanked the governor for his assistance in securing additional funding for this vital economic development project.
