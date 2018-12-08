HARRISBURG — Two York County men have been charged in the felony assault of a State Game Warden in Norwegian Township, Schuylkill County.
Wade Michael Winemiller, 57, of Wrightsville, and Thomas E. Kelly Jr., 57, of Glen Rock, have been charged in the assault of State Deputy Game Warden David P. Fidler.
The incident occurred Dec. 1 when Fidler was investigating a complaint of deer possibly being shot from ATVs on Peach Mountain within a Hunter Access Program property that is patrolled by Game Commission officers.
Fidler encountered two men illegally riding ATVs on the property and an altercation ensued in which Fidler sustained injuries requiring medical attention. He was treated and released at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Pottsville.
Fidler has been a Deputy State Game Warden for 18 years and was selected as Deputy of the Year in 2013.
Game Commission Wardens, as well as Pennsylvania State Police troopers, the Minersville Police Department and other local police departments responded to the scene to assist. Descriptions of the assailants were released to news media.
Winemiller was arrested Monday at his home by Pennsylvania State Police and State Game Wardens. He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Anthony Kilker in Shenandoah, placed on a $150,000 straight cash bail and committed to Schuylkill County Prison, where he remained this morning.
Kelly surrendered Tuesday afternoon at Magisterial District Judge David Plachko’s office in Port Carbon, where he was arraigned and posted 10 percent of $100,000 bail to gain his release.
Winemiller and Kelly both face charges that include: aggravated assault, disarming a law-enforcement officer, robbery, simple assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, harassment, and control of property violations.
“I want to thank our Wardens, the Pennsylvania State Police and all responding agencies for the swift and thorough investigation that resulted in the quick identification and apprehension of the suspects,” said Game Commission Southeast Regional Director Bruce Metz.
