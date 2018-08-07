One never knows what life has in store for them.
Leaving work late Monday afternoon with sport pages completed and news pages started, I was in good shape to meet deadlines.
Then the cell phone rang and all plans went out the window. Somewhere in the building in which the Jeffersonian Democrat is located there was a fire. I rushed back to Brookville, not knowing what I would find. Would the office still be standing?
The outcome was mixed, depending on your viewpoint. For Galon Tonell, our landlord, there was a sense of relief that it hadn’t been worst. For our downstairs neighbor, it was the heart-wrenching realization that his beloved dog had not survived. For the Jeffersonian Democrat, we were lucky that we only have to contend with the smell of smoke.
So with the help of Production Manager Paul Wilson and a Brookville firefighter, I was able to remove my computer and notes from my desk, along with our local server.
Tuesday we set up a makeshift workspace at our DuBois office so I could finish producing the Jeffersonian Democrat’s pages for this week’s edition. Patti Slaughter handled police from home on Tuesday, emailing me the copy.
Adaptability is a must in the newspaper business because one cannot, in most instances, know when the news will happen. So for the short term our office at 113 Main St. will remain closed but we are hoping to set up a temporary office in Brookville until we can return to 113 Main St.
Things happen but the Jeffersonian Democrat will continue to publish a newspaper bringing our readers county and local news, sports, features and more.
