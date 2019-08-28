My grandmother passed away almost 10 years ago.
Grandma lived in constant pain. She had broken her back many, many years ago. Several surgeries later, she could be upright and walk, but she was in agony. That pain meant she spent a lot of her life on painkillers and with heating pads on her back. I remember seeing her in church, sitting in the wooden pews, with a hymnal wedged between her and the seat to relieve some of the pain. That didn’t stop her from singing her alto notes to every song.
At the end of her life, some not-so-good surgeries and other problems meant she spent her last few years virtually bedridden. When I picture Grandma now, I can’t help but see that smile she had, pulled tight because of the pain. She still smiled. She would brag about her grandchildren to anyone who would listen. I wish I could have spent more time here with her, but she passed away while I was still living in Lancaster. She never met Timmy, but I’m certain she would have loved him. He would be one more thing to brag about.
I was thinking of Grandma recently because of some Facebook posts and editorials I have been seeing. Typically, a Generation Xer or a Baby Boomer would write about how “this generation,” which we all know means Millennials and not the Tide Pod Generation, have it so good compared to the Greatest Generation. This generation doesn’t volunteer anymore. This generation can’t raise its kids anymore. This generation needs safe spaces.
To be fair, that last one is more Tide Podders than Millennials. And Baby Boomers invented the Safe Space, by the by. Remember Catcher in the Rye? Harry Potter? Calling the cops on black people for being at a picnic?
Wait, that last one’s Generation X, but I digress.
Here’s the thing. The Greatest Generation had its struggles. The Baby Boomers had their struggles. Everyone defeats monsters in his or her own life, and there are monsters against which we haven’t been tested. Yet.
When people would tell Grandma about their struggles, she was always sympathetic. It didn’t matter that I was complaining like every angsty teenager in history, Grandma listened.
Just before I moved to Lancaster, I remember someone complaining to Grandma about a problem I considered trivial. Grandma was her usual, sympathetic self and made that person feel validated.
“Grandma,” I said to her later, “why were you so nice? Her problems are nothing like your problems.”
Grandma, who had every right to one-up anyone who came in with pain or problems, gave me that tight, pain-filled smile.
“You can’t compare pain,” she said. “What that person is going through is the worst thing they’ve experienced. To them, it’s terrible.”
I clearly remember that conversation. It pops into my head every time I see a post complaining about how weak and pathetic “this generation” is. I remember it when my students complain about this thing or that thing, which, after the heat death of the universe, won’t matter one bit.
But to them, it’s terrible.
Very few of us can out-pain my Grandma. But she wouldn’t have cared. When she talked to you, your pain was terrible, no matter how it compared to her pain.
As I get older, I’m trying to be like Grandma. That’s why, when I read an editorial in this newspaper recently about how “this generation” has it so good and isn’t making the world a better place for its kids, I almost wrote a very angry response defending my generation against that Ultimate Karen (google the meme) who doesn’t see much beyond her farm.
But my grandma would say, “No, that’s the way she sees the world. Whatever she’s going through, it’s terrible to her.”
I’m sorry that in that writer’s community, she can’t see beyond what was and misses what is. Yet, I shouldn’t get angry.
Grandma wouldn’t be. And she had every right to be.
Andrew Bundy is a grandson, son, husband, father, teacher, and writer.