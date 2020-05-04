“All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.”
-George Orwell, Animal Farm
I have told you that the Pigs will eat.
It is an under-reported fact of the huge economic packages sailing through our government right now that the Pigs are first in line. The Pigs eat well.
You can bet if you get $1,200, it amounts to chump change. Table scraps.
I remember how George W. Bush dumped out the full public coffers left him by the vile liar Bill Clinton (Oh, for the days republicans hated liars!) to AM radio chants of, “It’s our money!”
I bought a pair of sneakers with all that cabbage.
The Pigs are feeding now more than ever under Dubya, who first stole an election, then wiped out a surplus, ignored warnings about 9/11, opened a Pandora’s Box of misguided, unpaid for war for which we are still paying today, and all along the way embraced bank deregulation to such a degree that, as he left office, his treasury secretary (and Goldman Sachs alum, from whence all Piglets suckle), Hank Paulson, was waving a one page tab that cost the U.S. Taxpayer in excess of $1 Trillion.
You’re all a bunch of suckers.
The Pigs are lined up at the trough again and to the tune of far more this time.
Trump gets in office and can accomplish nothing except for slopping the hogs to the tune of another $1 Trillion helping in a tax giveaway equal to the 2008 bailout.
And now this. Another $2 Trillion.
Of the $300 plus Billion that was to go to support small businesses, precisely doodley-squat actually got to “small” businesses before that fund evaporated.
What did the Pigs do with their first Trillion? How about their second? Now the third? Apparently, they’re broke again. Poor babies.
And it’s a sucker’s bet that the $500 Billion pot of gold that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (Goldman Sachs 1985-2002) was granted to dole out will be helping the little guy.
And now comes Mitch McConnell, who said the other day he didn’t want to support a “blue state bailout.”
First off, Kentucky receives $2.35 for every dollar it sends to the federal government. Those “blue states” are paying the tab, Mitch.
Second off, republicans can’t ever holler politics when McConnell does the same when the COVID body count is higher than Vietnam War.
Never do you hear the left doing anything but bending over backward when a tornado comes ripping through red state “tornado alley.” Never a peep when we’ve got to rebuild Florida or North Carolina for the umpteenth time. These are Americans, not “red-state” Americans.
But when George W. Bush appointed “Heck of a Job Brownie” in 2005 and he absolutely made a cluster of FEMA’s Hurricane Katrina response in New Orleans, we’re supposed to sit quietly. Don’t be political, now.
The Trump administration showered the same incompetence upon the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. There was Trump claiming victory, denying the 3,000 dead and blithely tossing rolls of paper towels into the crowd. Apropos. Trump is a paper towel in a hurricane. But let’s don’t be political.
And now that COVID is disproportionately killing voters of color, let’s not be political when the federal government is doing doodley-squat.
Sen. McConnell is just playing Trump’s divide and outrage game.
Just the other day Trump mused in one of his car-crashes that pass for news conferences that democratic governors ought to “give him something” in return for economic aid. That’s sick.
When Dubya Bush used 9/11 as the reason for every rotten thing he ever did, this nation, left and right, rallied around the flag. The Flag! Take a knee, Mitch.
Third off, as part of McConnell’s “blue state” ideology, he’s saying he’d like to let states declare bankruptcy. And I need, very badly, Dear Reader, to show you the con. One, states cannot constitutionally declare bankruptcy. Two, if they could, conservative “activist” judges would decide which bills get paid!
So when Trump and his shills implode and Mitch loses his job, Mitch’s John Birch Society red state judges would still hold real power over blue state finances, wouldn’t they?
How about my PSP pension? Is that bill worth paying? I’m asking. And I’m taking offense. What I worked for and what I earned and what was promised, McConnell sees as a blue state bailout? Tell it to all the retired State Troopers from Kentucky, Mitch.
If I have to become a Walmart greeter, you can bet Mitch McConnell, R-Ky, will have a hell of a fight on his hands. And he’d better damn well make sure he doesn’t find himself in my neighborhood.
End of the day, this is all noise to get you to take your eye off the ball, Dear Reader. What is going down is the third or fourth massive raping of the public coffers by the rich in my lifetime. And the color of your bailout is neither red nor blue. It’s green.
And in the true spirit of disaster capitalism, where a catastrophe — such as we seem to endure every time the republicans are in charge — is a terrible thing to waste, there IS a winner and a loser.
There are Pigs and there are chumps.
The Pigs are winning.
Bet on the Pigs.
Shawn Inlow is an English major out of Slippery Rock State University when they were still called “The Rockets;” a former Journalist for the Courier-Express and The Progress and WOKW radio; a soccer coach since the ’70s; a founding member of the Clearfield Arts Studio Theater (CAST); a Pennsylvania State Trooper for 20 years and he is retired now and building a new theater in Philipsburg where his rock and roll band, StoneMan, will be opening soon.