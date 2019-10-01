POTTSVILLE — D.G. Yuengling & Son Inc. announced on Tuesday its first-ever beer collaboration with Hershey’s.
Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter will be available on draft only, in select markets, while supplies last, starting mid-October.
“This is the first beer collaboration for the two iconic, Pennsylvania brands. Beer-lovers, chocolate-lovers and consumers, of legal drinking age, are encouraged to taste this once-in-a-lifetime, limited-edition brew before it runs out,” Yuengling announced in a news release.
The new beer combines more than 300 years of the companies’ “respective mastery and rich heritages rooted in Pennsylvania,” the release states.
“The pairing promises to deliver a premium drinking experience for consumers to toast to life’s most special occasions from Halloween through Valentine’s Day,” the companies announced.
Yuengling is celebrating its 190th anniversary this year and Hershey its 125th.
“As the sixth generation of the Yuengling family, we have a 190-year history of listening to our fans and looking for new ways to deliver quality and memorable drinking experiences,” Jennifer Yuengling, vice president of operations and sixth generation brewer for America’s oldest brewery and the nation’s No. 1 craft brewer, was quoted. “We saw a unique opportunity to partner with Hershey’s.”
Yuengling spent nearly a year developing the 4.7% alcohol by volume (ABV) porter. It combines Yuengling’s nearly 200-year-old Dark Brewed Porter recipe with the world-famous taste of Hershey’s chocolate.
An event to introduce the product to consumers is scheduled for Friday.
The beer blends Hershey’s chocolate with caramel and dark roasted malts for “a smooth, rich and delightfully chocolaty finish.” The liquid pairs well with everything from barbequed and smoked meats, to cheeses and desserts, Yuengling promotes.
“Bringing together more than 300 years of craft and experience is quite rare in 2019; however, that’s exactly what we did bringing together the Yuengling brewing masters with the chocolate making expertise of Hershey,” said Ernie Savo, senior director of global licensing and business development for The Hershey Company.
The beer will be available in bars and restaurants in Pennsylvania and 13 other states, including Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, New York, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Washington D.C., Delaware, Indiana and Kentucky.
The “Find Our Beer” link at www.yuengling.com will be updated in the coming weeks to detail where the new beer can be found.