LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The Clarion wrestling team wrapped its weekend at the Cliff Keen Invitational on Saturday, with Greg Bulsak and Brock Zacherl both placing in the top-eight of their respective weight classes. The Golden Eagles finished 20th in the field with 41 team points.
Zacherl, a Brookville graduate, took fourth in the 149-pound bracket and Bulsak took sixth in the 197-pound weight class, and the two of them had the potential to place even higher but were forced to pull out of matches due to injury. Tyshawn White also competed on Saturday, coming up just shy of placing at 125 pounds.
White was the first to compete on Saturday, taking on Nebraska’s Zeke Moisey in the consolation bracket. He fell to the two-time All-American, with the fifth-seeded Moisey taking an 8-2 decision.
Bulsak competed next, taking on the Huskers’ Eric Schultz in the semifinal round. Schultz won narrowly with an 8-6 decision, and Bulsak also fell in his first consolation to Stanford’s Nathan Traxler. He was forced to pull out of the fifth-place match due to injury, putting him in sixth place.
Similarly, Zacherl fell in his semifinal match to Ohio State’s Micah Jordan, dropping a 19-6 major decision. He rebounded with a win in his first consolation match, beating Campbell’s Josh Heil for a 10-6 decision to reach the third-place match against North Carolina’s Austin O’Connor.
The match was tightly contested in the second period when Zacherl suffered an injury and was forced to withdraw.
Virginia Tech’s Sleigh
places 7th at 197
DuBois Area High School graduate Tom Sleigh, a redshirt senior transfer from Bucknell, placed seventh in the 197-pound weight class in Las Vegas.
Sleigh, the No. 6 seed, made it to the quarterfinals of the 197-pound weight class before losing to Clarion’s Bulsak, 8-1. He responded with a 1-0 decision against Wyoming’s Cale Davidson.
The Hokie was then knocked into the seventh-place match after dropping a 9-1 contest against Virginia’s Jay Aiello in the consolation quarterfinals.
Sleigh won his seventh-place bout against Utah Valley’s Tanner Orndorff via medical forfeit. He is now 6-2 on the season.
Aiello went to place third, while Bulsack was sixth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.