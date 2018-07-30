Zelda Louise Grube, 76, of Sheffield and formerly of Rimersburg, died Friday morning, July 27, 2018, at her home following an extended illness.
Born September 8, 1942, in New Bethlehem, she was the daughter of Ernest Neal McAninch and Laura Fern Caldwell McAninch.
Mrs. Grube was a graduate of Redbank Valley High School and continued her education at Lenape School of Practical Nursing.
She worked as an LPN in home health services.
She married David Guy Grube on November 2, 1962. He preceded her in death on June 25, 1993.
Mrs. Grube was a member of the Red Hats and enjoyed bowling with her grandchildren, reading, arts and crafts, sewing and quilting.
She loved to travel and visited all but a few states in the United States.
Survivors include her two sons, Douglas Charles Grube and his wife, Loraine, of Rimersburg, and Ronald James Grube of Sheffield; four grandchildren, Adam Grube, Justin Pruskowski and his wife, Justine, Amber Socha and Jarrod Goodman; four great-grandchildren, Gwendolyn, Penelope and Olive Pruskowski and Madison Socha; a brother, Gary McAninch and his wife, Nicoletta, of New Bethlehem; three sisters, Donna Martz of Ringgold, Peg Bowers and her husband, Butch, of Timblin, and Linda Bowers and her husband, Terry, of Punxsutawney; a brother-in-law, George Fackender of New Bethlehem; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Matthew Grube; a sister, Loretta Jean Fackender; two brothers, Wallace McAninch and Kenneth McAninch; and a brother-in-law, Richard Martz.
A celebration of Mrs. Grube’s life will be held by her family on a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service of New Bethlehem.
