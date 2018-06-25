As I grew older, my priorities changed. Two of my favorite holidays are now Mother’s Day and Father’s Day. They are especially nice when my daughter’s family celebrate them with the wife and me. This year when my 4-year old grandson said, “Happy Grandfather’s Day, grandpa, and Happy Father’s Day, Daddy,” my son-in-law replied, “It’s all because of you, son.” Those shared moments are moments of pure love.
I can’t imagine what immigrant parents are going through right now. A public defender who handles immigration cases said the government has no answers for parents separated from their children and no apparent intention of ever reuniting those shattered families.
Trump thought that jailing babies would be a culture war win and it was, for him and his base. Past presidents have done “catch and release” where people were given a simple court date. That wasn’t working because a whopping one percent didn’t show up. Trump had no choice but to initiate kiddy prisons, adoptions and human trafficking. People are making money off of this new policy.
Immigrant children housed in a juvenile detention center in Virginia say they were beaten while handcuffed and locked up for long periods in solitary confinement, left nude and shivering in concrete cells. Now it’s moved to the realm of concentration camps.
It’s not hyperbole. It’s real.
Remember, these people committed misdemeanors.
This can happen to your kids, too.
Happy Mother’s Day. Happy Father’s Day.
Ron Ritsky
Brockway, PA
