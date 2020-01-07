SHANNONDALE – The Zion Lutheran Church in Shannondale will host “Soup in Shannondale” on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The menu will include chicken noodle soup, bread and Texas sheet cake.
Lunch is free.
All are welcome.
