Christmas is upon us and before the new year arrives we are taking a look back through the year at some of the stories that graced our news pages this year.
Our annual Year in Review starts off the B section of this week’s Jeffersonian Democrat. Those seeking the sports pages that normally run in that location of the newspaper will find them in the A section – pages A8 through A10.
From budgets to acid mine drainage, construction projects to student achievements, the news was diverse. The news pages had some major news this year as well as the usual news items that occur in busy community.
We saw a new voting system used that brought back a similar paper ballot to the days of old, the beginning of a major road project at the top of East Main Street, the 150th observance of Memorial Day and the celebration of the 150th anniversary of the Jefferson County Courthouse.
There was coverage of festivals and fairs – Laurel Fest, Jefferson County Fair, Light Up Brookville and Victorian Christmas – and other community events such as Relay for Life, the Legislative Farm Tour and the Knox Township Firemen’s Homecoming.
Readers read about the new World War II veterans memorial unveiled in June, the opening of the first medical marijuana dispensary opening in Brookville, a new canoe launch in town on Redbank Creek, and a visit by the Barnwood Builders to Emerickville.
Not all news was happy this year. There was the thwarting of an alleged plan for a school shooting, a Catholic priest was sentenced on child abuse and a 9-hour standoff that brought the state police Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) to town.
All in all it’s been a year of ups and downs, the same as most years. A look back through the year is a way to remember the good, say good-bye to the not so good and enter the new year with a clean slate.
And so a very Merry Christmas to everyone and a blessed New Year to come.