A recent experience has taught me that we need to always question our own actions; ask ourselves if we are doing the right thing whatever that “right” thing may be.
I think Brookville did the right thing this week when police, firefighters and local residents paid honor to Emmett “Blake” Rowan as his funeral procession drove through town. Firefighters from Brookville, Corsica, Pine Creek and Brockway fire companies were present. A flag was raised over Main Street and the Brookville Honor Guard stood at attention, saluting a fellow soldier.
People of all ages came out to raise a flag, or simply to stand and acknowledge in silence the sacrifice of one of their own.
Yes, Brookville did the right thing.
We often hear how people long for days goneby, when things were simpler. Sometimes I think it’s because we are more cynical nowadays. Maybe that comes with age and we’re looking at those long ago days through the eyes of a child but with all the national news coverage in recent years it’s hard not to be a cynic.
I know as a journalist who’s worked my entire career in local newspapers that sometimes the “negative” news can lead one in that direction. I’m sure other professions face that same struggle – law enforcement especially.
How often do we take things at face value anymore without looking for the “second shoe to drop” or “the catch?” We’re always on our guard so no one can take advantage of us.
The experience I mentioned was a young girl, just 20, who is new to our region. She reached out for help – for food, for a way to get furniture. Giving only a first name, her tale is given in small bits and pieces. Whether those pieces make a whole picture is questionable. Some say her story doesn’t add up. Maybe it doesn’t add up because we don’t have all the pieces. Who among us would blurt out our entire history, every personal detail – the good and the bad – to people we have just met?
So what if it was all a scam? No one ever said doing the right thing was easy. There’s always a risk. Our firefighters, police and our military take a risk each day as they do the right thing keeping the rest of us secure.
Not doing the right thing isn’t always easy but it is satisfying and uplifting. I didn’t know Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Emmett “Blake” Rowan or his family. But I too salute his committment to serve and his dedication to country.
