You’ve seen the headlines: “Millennials Ruin Beer,” “Millennials Ruin Shopping,” and so-on. It seems like every waking moment, those darned Millennials are out wrecking some Baby Boomer’s day. Alternatively, it is reported that Millennials are entitled and want everything, or they don’t buy anything because they don’t want anything. They live at home longer. They spend too much money that they, alternatively, don’t have. They even eat Tide Pods.
Well, actually, that last one’s not us. It’s a teeny tiny subset of the current generation – called the Post Millennials or Generation Z or the iGeneration, depending on the media outlet.
And yes, I just came out as a Millennial.
A Millennial is not the current group of children. According to Pew Research Center, a Millennial was born between 1981 and 1996. There is a slight subset, however, who remembers VHS tapes and cassette players. They are called Xennials. These ones are born between 1977 and 1983, which I am more accurately a part of, but no one’s worried about Xennials because we’re too small of a group to be considered a formal generation. Oh, and the only officially named generation was the Baby Boomers, which probably comes as a surprise to my Generation X friends who, by the way, were the second generation to be called “The Me Generation.” The first “Me Generation” was the Baby Boomers. Just google it.
Oops, I totally went Millennial there, didn’t I?
I know what you’re thinking: “That nice Baby Boomer Sam Bundy has given up his column space to a Millennial! He’ll ruin columns.” And I might. I’m still learning this column thing. Dad taught me a lot, though, and I’m sure he’ll intervene before I totally ruin columns.
But how can he intervene? It’s hardwired into Millennials to ruin things Baby Boomers do well!
Not necessarily. This may seem self-serving, but individual people have talents and attributes that the general perception of their generation may not see. Many people see Baby Boomers as rich, grumpy, and unable to turn on a computer without downloading seven viruses and wiring their retirement to a Nigerian prince. That last bit is a meme. Look it up.
However, I imagine that many people reading this paper are Boomers who are not rich, aren’t grumpy, and have yet to send money to a Nigerian prince. The idea of generations is to help marketing efforts as well as analyze general viewpoints, but it is not really a formal designation. You may see the world differently than I do based on your pre-1982 viewpoints, but that does not make you any less capable of being you than I am capable of being me.
The problem we humans have with grouping or labeling ourselves is that we spend so much time figuring out our subsets that we forget the label that actually matters: human.
One day, I’ll be the age of a Boomer now, and I will not understand whatever the generation after the iGeneration is doing. It’s inevitable. But I will be a human, just like they are.
As a human in his thirties, I hope that I have some experiences and insights that will make a column from a Millennial worth reading. My other labels, they just help advertisers target me with sweet, sweet Nineties music.
Now get off my lawn.
q q q
Andrew Bundy is an English teacher, a freelance writer, and an occasionally-published short story writer. He is a Millennial, sadly, and is seeking treatment for that condition.
