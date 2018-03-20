Weather Alert

PAZ017>019-045-049>053-211200- /O.CON.KCTP.WW.Y.0018.000000T0000Z-180322T0000Z/ Clearfield-Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Southern Clinton-Union- Snyder-Montour-Northumberland-Columbia- Including the cities of DuBois, Clearfield, Philipsburg, State College, Lock Haven, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Danville, Sunbury, Shamokin, Bloomsburg, and Berwick 1244 PM EDT Tue Mar 20 2018 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches expected south of I-80, with a lower amounts between 0.5 to 2 inches north of I-80. There will be a tight north-south gradient to the snowfall. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Onset of snow mid to late afternoon Tuesday. Periods of snow continuing through Tuesday night before tapering off by midday Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions, including during the morning commute on Wednesday. Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. && $$