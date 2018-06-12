Today

Partly cloudy. High 78F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tomorrow

Showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 78F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.