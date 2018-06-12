This Sunday many people will have an opportunity to tell a special man how much he is loved and appreciated as we celebrate Father’s Day.
In many homes, I believe, the honor given to Dad, Pop, Pa, Daddy or whatever other affectionate name we use, will reflect the honor that he shows to his family throughout the year.
For me, one of the most heart-warming things to see is a man walking down the street, holding the hand of his young son or daughter. If the child is looking up at his dad with all the trust in the world in his eyes, it’s doubly special, even if the man and child are strangers to me. I have no doubt that child, if he or she is aware of what Father’s Day is all about, is already busy coloring a special picture or card, or trying to make a special gift for that man who has captured their heart. The little one will do everything he or she can to show daddy how much he is loved.
A long time ago I read a quote that said something like this: Any man can father a child, but it takes someone special to be a daddy.
When talking to a child it doesn’t take long to know if the male adult in their home or life is a father or a daddy. Their words, the tone of their voice and their eyes tell the whole story.
One of the most vivid examples of how a father and child relationship can change is in the movie War Room. At the beginning of the movie 10-year-old Danielle is almost afraid of her father, of how he will react when she shows him a less than perfect report card. Through a series of events Tony comes to realize that he has not been a good father and asks his daughter’s forgiveness. By the end of the movie she is pointing to her father with pride, yelling “that’s my dad!”
The change in Tony Jordan, although a fictional character, can be the key to any father/child relationship. In the beginning of the movie, Tony is living life to please himself, even if it means hurting his wife and daughter verbally and emotionally. The change in his life – and theirs – comes when he asks God’s forgiveness and begins to live a godly life, taking his example from his heavenly Father.
He learns to love without asking anything in return. He learns the meaning of forgiveness. He learns humility. He learns to give. He learns to forgive – and to ask forgiveness. He learns that things that are important to his wife and daughter can also be important to him. He learns to pray and spend time with his family.
In church we sing a song that has a line in the chorus, “He the great example is and pattern for me.” The song is talking about Jesus, and he is the great example for all of us, and especially for fathers. Throughout his word he gives instruction on how to be a daddy, touching every facet of life from being an example to a child to the proper way to correct a child to avoid future mistakes and heartache.
This weekend, as we celebrate Father’s Day, we may have several special men to honor – our own father, the father of our children, our grandfather, and there might be others on the list. For some, we will only be able to honor the memory of a father, father-in-law, grandpa or other loved one who has already stepped into eternity.
But as we honor the fathers to whom we are connected by blood, it is also a good time to honor the man who is our spiritual father, the one who makes an account to God for our souls.
Perhaps most importantly we need to take time to honor our heavenly father, for all the blessings that he gives to us every day.
My own life has been and still is touched by many fathers, and I can learn something from each one of them. To each of these fathers, and to all the fathers I have not yet met, may Father’s Day be a time of special blessing to you and your family.
Thought for the week — My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person: He believed in me.
