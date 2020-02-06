A few things are going on at the Jeffersonian Democrat. Love is in the air and so I thought I would take this week’s column to announce or remind (as the case may be) everyone about what’s coming up.
National Love Your Pet Day is February 20 this year. We here at the Jeffersonian Democrat love our pets who are truly members of the our families.
We know you love your pets too so show that love by sending a photo.
The Jeffersonian Democrat will share the love on Thursday, Feb. 20, by publishing your pet photos.
All you need to do is send us a photo of your pet(s), along with the pet’s name, as well as the owner’s name and address. You can drop off a photo at our office in Brookville or email them to us at jdnews@thecourierexpress.com.
Spread the word but don’t delay as the deadline to get photos in is Friday, Feb. 14.
While we’re on the topic of love, this Friday (Feb. 7) is the deadline for getting in your entry to our Valentine’s Day contest. Three winners will be selected in a random drawing from all the entries.
Check out this week’s Jeffersonian Democrat to see the ad with the entry form and a list of the prizes.
Finally, just a thought that came to me Sunday as Punxsutawney Phil announced an early spring and the area was hit with a snowstorm early in the day.
The state Department of Community and Economic Development noted that it was the first time ever that Phil has predicted an early spring for two years in a row. As I was remembering back to last year, I don’t seem to remember spring weather actually arriving early. In fact Accuweather noted that the prediction last year was a little premature and that a winter storm could still arrive in March.
The Spring Equinox is Thursday, March 19, but the almanac is not backing up Phil as far as spring weather by that date.
The Almanac for 2020 instead says that spring is expected to be slow getting started with winter lingering from the Midwest to New England. It even calls for some occasional wet snow and unseasonably chilly conditions, possibly even until April.
The Weather Channel gives a much better chance of an early spring but not in February. This month it is calling for average or slightly below average temperatures in February but temperatures improve in March which shows near or slightly above average temperatures for our region of Pennsylvania.
While we won’t discount the magic of Punxsutawney Phil, we’re just not sure who has more clout when it comes to Phil, Old Man Winter and Mother Nature. We’re rooting for Phil to be right about an early spring but it may take Mother Nature stepping in between Phil and Old Man Winter to make it so.
For now, I think I’m just going to take it one day at a time as one subscriber noted, “green Christmas, white Easter.” I really don’t want flurries in April, just saying . . .