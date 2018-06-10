Today

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 62F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 56F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. High 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.