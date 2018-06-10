A brand new facility is set to open in Brookville, bringing increased access of urgent care and occupational health services to area residents. The Brookville Community Medical Building, or BCMB, located at 111 Summit Street in Brookville, will open its doors for an open house on Monday, June 18, from 4-6:30 p.m. and opens for business the next day.
“We are very excited to unveil this new building and to have the opportunity to offer such convenient and exceptional care to the Brookville community,” said Julie Peer, president of Penn Highlands Brookville. “The services available will make a significant impact in our community and save so many people from visiting the Emergency Department unnecessarily or from delaying treatment until an appointment is available in the primary care setting.”
The BCMB will serve as a home to QCare Brookville, a walk-in clinic named for the fast, convenient care provided, will be staffed by certified physician assistants and nurse practitioners. It is designed to treat conditions such as coughs, earaches, sprains, minor eye problems, cuts, bladder infections and even minor animal bites. Patients can also obtain routine physicals for driver’s licenses and sports activities, tetanus shots, splinting and suture removal.
QCare is, however, not a replacement for the Emergency Department. Those experiencing weakness, headaches, chest pain or complicated abdominal pain will still require a visit to the Emergency Department.
The brand new QCare Brookville will be open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. QCare is closed on Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.
Perviously used as an ambulance building, the BCMB has been renovated by Hallstrom Construction and KTH Architects at a total construction cost of $641,800.
The BCMB will also serve as a point of access for Penn Highlands Occupational Health, which offers a broad range of services to support regional employers in maintaining a healthy and safe workforce while reducing the overall cost to the company.
“Through various trainings and services, we are able to promote and maintain the physical, emotional and social well-being of the local workforce, which increases productivity and reduces risk,” said Dave McAllister, manager of Occupational Health Services for the Penn Highlands Healthcare system.
“While these services are currently available in Brookville, relocating them to the QCare facility makes it more convenient for those being served,” McAllister said, adding that ensuring a healthy workforce is beneficial to the entire community.
While not all Occupational Health services will be available initially, staff members are able to conduct pre-employment and Department of Transportation, or DOT, physicals. Training is currently being provided to staff to prepare them for additional services in the near future. To schedule an appointment for a DOT physical, call 814-765-0221.
QCare Brookville will employ approximately 11 individuals, including the advanced practice providers who will see patients there. This facility will have laboratory and radiology services on site for the patients being treated in QCare.
“Penn Highlands Healthcare is continuing to grow,” Peer said. “We are committed to increasing access to a high quality of patient care to the members of the communities we serve.”
The BCMB open house event is open to the public and provides a great opportunity to meet staff members and learn more about services available in this new facility. The event will feature refreshments, door prizes and a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
QCare staff and members of the PH Brookville leadership team will be on hand during this event to offer guided facility tours and answer questions about the services being provided to the community.
For more information about QCare services at Penn Highlands Healthcare, visit www.phhealthcare.org/qcare.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.