I’m ready to once again taste a slice of homemade apple pie. It’s funny how no matter how good an apple pie may taste at a restaurant, it still does not match the flavor one finds from a pie made at home or at times find at a church potluck. Those homemade recipes with quality ingredients but done in small batches have a different taste than what can be made by large entities when they are making such pies for the multitudes.
My craving, I think, has a lot to do with the weather. Cooler weather signals fall to me and that means it’s time for a trip to the orchard.
Dad and I are talking about traveling north to New England and this is the perfect time to find some apples there, even better in early October. But then, depending on the length of time we’re there, it may not be feasible to bring that northern bounty home with us. Instead we may have to take a quick trip to our favorite local orchard just below Port Matilda. We found it when what had been the orchard we went to out past Frenchville had closed. And I couldn’t go without finding a source of locally grown apples for my holiday pies.
I remember the last trip we made for apples.
It was a great day to be outside so off we drove with visions of crisp juicy apples in our heads. McIntosh apples are the preferred type, although the orchard offered several others such as gala and honey crisp. We got enough apples to provide us with a healthy snack for several days.
Of course, we usually add some homemade cookies to the pile before checking out.
This trip, however, was just a little taste for us. We plan to return to the orchard in a week or so when the Cortland apples will be ready. I like to mix the Macintosh and Cortland apples when I’m making a pie. I discovered this combination in a Yankee magazine and after trying it the first time, I’ve made my apple pies the same way every year since. I know I’ve talked about making apple pies before so many of you know it’s an assembly line process that Dad and I have developed over the years that works for us. We end up making anywhere from 8 to 15 apple pies that are then frozen unbaked to be pulled out throughout the year, baked and enjoyed with that fresh made apple pie taste.
A drive yesterday towards Brookville had us seeing a hint of fall color starting to show in several trees. The cool nights and warm days is perfect fall weather whether going to the orchard to find some apples or going to watch a football game. I love this season of the year.
In fact, these sunny fall days causes a yearning for a road trip through colorful forests or across hilltops where one can see nature’s burst of fall colors covering the valleys below. Just looking at such beautiful scenery can lighten the heart and bring a smile to one’s face. The sight can make one pause in awe and could be the reason why my parents and grandparents liked to take a Sunday drive to view the leaves when fall arrived. No matter life’s problems or worries they may have encountered during the week, such a beautiful sight could bring joy and a sense of wonder.
In today’s hustle and bustle world, those days of Sunday drives are rarer for many of us. However, even if the drive is more to get from point A to point B, at this time of the year the fall foliage still can have an impact on how we feel, even if it’s just for a moment in time.
It won’t be long before those beautiful fall colors burst forth in our area. I’m hoping if we go north that we’ll see some beautiful fall colors ... but no snow. Cool nights, especially further north, could mean a dusting of the white stuff when one wakes for night’s rest. I’m hoping that will not be the case for us. I like to look at snow from inside a warm room with a cup of hot tea in hand. I don’t really relish driving in it any more than I have to.
But back to the apple pies. It’s been awhile since I made one and we’ve downsized and gotten rid of the free standing freezer so I likely won’t be able to make a dozen or more pies at one time. However, I think the freezer that is part of the refrigerator will be able to hold a few so that I can make them ahead of time.
This year if we don’t bring any home from up north, we’ll be getting to the local orchard a bit later than usual. I’m hoping there will still be Cortland and Macintosh apples available.
But for those looking for a good apple pie recipe, here is one you may enjoy. This is one that I use most often. While I like mine a little warm, Dad prefers his with a slice of cheddar on top. Whichever way you like it, it’s definitely an autumn must.
APPLE PIE
Makes 10-inch pie (8 servings)
2 lb. Cortland apples (or your favorite)
1 lb. McIntosh apples 3/4 cup sugar
1 tsp. cinnamon
1/4 tsp. nutmeg
Pie crust
Tapioca flour
1 large egg, well beaten
1 tbsp. sugar
Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
Peel, core and slice apples, place in bowl.
In separate bowl, mix sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg.
Roll out pie dough into 12- to 13-inch circle to fit a 10-inch pie pan.
Place a flat 1-inch layer of apples on bottom of pie, sprinkle with layer of sugar mixture. (I usually add a little tapioca flour as well to make sure the pie filling will not be runny since I freeze the pies without baking them. I usually place a little tapioca flour down on the bottom of the crust before placing the first layer of apples.)
Repeat until all the apples and sugar have been used. (As I’m making several pies at the same time, I just keep layering until I’ve heaped the apples into a fairly large mound.)
Roll out more pie dough to make top crust and cover apples. Trim excess dough from pie pan edges, leaving about a 1 inch overhang. Tuck the edges of the top crust under the bottom crust and crimp. (I usually don’t tuck my dough. I do it as my Mom di and trim the excess at the edge of the pie pan and then crimp the edges together around the pie.)
Brush egg over surface of pie and sprinkle with sugar. (I usually skip this step as I believe the pie is sweet enough without the added sugar)
Cut slits in top of pie crust to allow steam to escape.
Bake 20 minutes then lower the temperature to 375 degrees and bake 20 minutes longer or until the pie is golden brown.
If freezing the pie, don’t bake. Wrap the pie in freezer paper and aluminum foil. Do not thaw pie before baking. Place rack on lowest level of oven to bake when baking frozen pie.