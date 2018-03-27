How often have we heard in recent years about the dangers of texting and driving? Alas, nothing seems to change though as we drive along. People are forever looking at their cellphones.
I remember a time before cellphones and how excited we all were that we’d be able to make a call to a friend and not be at home or standing at a pay phone. It seemed almost miraculous.
Flash forward to today and that excitement has changed to a yen for those days gone by when we could “unplug” from phone calls when we were away from home. Those days seemed somewhat less stressful, likely because we could unwind and take time to be with family or friends. You know, when we talked face to face. That seems to be a lost art for many these days.
But it isn’t just the idea of lowering our stress by unplugging from our cellphones. There is also the safety factor and I’m not talking about the idea that one can get cancer from a cellphone.
While I don’t believe scientists have ever proven that is true, it is a different type of danger I’m thinking of. The danger that comes from inattention to what we should be doing because we are on the cellphone doing things we shouldn’t – texting, specifically texting and driving.
We’ve seen the commercials and heard the warnings but that hasn’t phased everyone. It still goes on and that glance to a text and off a road, may be the last glance the driver ever sees or maybe it is the person in the other car or crossing the street that will end up paying the price for a driver’s inattention.
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says 3,450 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers in 2016.
I recently heard about a well-known college athlete who, distracted by his cellphone, almost walked in front of a vehicle but was pulled back by someone else just in time.
The cellphone distraction goes both ways – for drivers and pedestrians. However, there is one difference. Texting and driving is illegal. Texting and walking blindly across roads is just plain stupid.
The Pennsylvania State Police has a new campaign. We’ve all heard the Click It or Ticket saying that encouraged drivers to buckle up while driving, especially as it’s the law.
Now there is U Drive. U Text. U Pay. This campaign is a partnership between the state police and the NHTSA. From April 12-16, law enforcement will be watching for distracted drivers.
So drive smart. Pull over if you need to, read, answer or send a text. Or designate a passenger as the “designated texter.”
And if you’re a passenger in a friend’s car and they go to text, tell them to stop. Be a friend it may save their life and yours.
Remember U Drive. U Text. U Pay. There’s someone watching!
