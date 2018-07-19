By the residents of Brookville, he was known as Bill, or Mr. French, or after he was ordained to the Episcopal priesthood, Father Bill, but to my brother Michael, our cousins Jenny and Gordon French, and me, he was our Uncle Bookie. Before we go any further in this story, we much get the pronunciation correct. Bookie is not pronounced like someone who takes bets and that is certainly something our uncle would have never done, but the name was pronounced as BOO KEY.
As our cousin Stephen wrote in his father’s beautiful obituary, his dad was the last surviving member of his immediate family. Born in Williamson, West Virginia, during the height of the Great Depression in January of 1933, our uncle was the third and last child of Marcellus and Margarette Alley French. His older brother, Marcellus French Jr., was born in 1927, and his sister, Sarah Margaret, who was my mother, was born in 1929. Being almost four years his senior, my mother always told me that she remembered the night her little brother was born and how their older brother Marc said after Bill’s birth, “We don’t need him!” That statement quickly proved to be a falsehood because the three of them grew up deeply loving and defending each other. His brother Marc wanted to name him Jimmy but their father said no. Their father had an older brother named James Henry French who had died when he was five years old so Bill was given his first name after his paternal grandfather William Logan French and his middle name was his mother’s maiden name. Unlike his blue-eyed siblings, Bill also inherited his mother’s brown eyes. Having lost the “name the little brother” contest with their father, his brother Marc gave Bill the nickname of Bookie which was the name of a neighbor’s dog. Now the French siblings’ nicknames were forever cast in stone: Marcellus Jr. was called Brother, Sarah was either Sis or Sarah Margaret, and Bill was now Bookie!
Growing up in Williamson, West Virginia during the late 1930s and early 1940s, Saturday afternoons were spent at the Cinderella Theater. Whether they watched the serials like Buck Rogers, Dick Tracy, The Lone Ranger, or hiding under the seats when the flying monkeys appeared in The Wizard of Oz or the Wicked Witch in Snow White and Seven Dwarfs, he was always with his big sister. Bill was also the “good kid” of the family since his sister was the trouble maker. Summers were spent at their Alley grandparents farm just over the West Virginia – Kentucky border in Hurricane Creek. In July of 1944, due to a better Post Office employment opportunity for their father, the family left Williamson and moved to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Bill French was always well liked by everyone who knew him. He was very popular in high school and even many years later when I would run into people, especially women who had attended high school with him, always had fond memories as well as remembering how handsome he was.
Being the oldest of the six grandchildren, I have known our uncle longer than my brother or any of our cousins. I visited him when he was a student at Edinboro. When he returned from serving in the Army in 1956 and after he had won his Triumph sports car in Germany, I benefitted from many rides in that little two-seater. When another person would require the use of the passenger seat, I would ride in the very small area behind the seats and the folded down top. So much for seat belts in the late 1950s but those were some fun rides in that little red sports car!
I was Bill and Andrea’s flower girl when they were married on August 9, 1959. I remember their dog Dofi. Just like Stephen referred to his dad’s sense of humor, who would have ever thought of transposing the name FIDO and come up with naming a dog Dofi. Well I guess the name Bookie was already taken for a dog’s name! I remember when both Stephen and John were born in 1964 and 1970 respectively. When I was in high school I traveled from Pittsburgh to Brookville to see the musical “The Sound of Music” as well as sit in on some of my uncle’s classes.
Although he taught world history, communications, social studies, and law at Brookville High School, many people did not know that Bill French had American History literally flowing through his veins. He had a very distinguished ancestry which he has passed on to his sons and grandchildren. Bill French was a direct descendant of William Bradford who sailed on the Mayflower and was the Governor of Plymouth Colony. Bill was also a direct descendant of Pocahontas through his great-grandmother Elizabeth Henrietta Logan. At least fifteen of his direct ancestors either served as soldiers or did patriotic service during the Revolutionary War. Bill could have had the unique distinction of being a member of three distinguished legacy societies: Sons of the American Revolution, the Mayflower Society, and the Jamestowne Society. Several ancestors served during the War of 1812. Two of Bill’s great-grand uncles, Richard Logan Jr. and Junius Butler French, lost their lives while serving the Confederacy during the Battle of Gettysburg in July of 1863. His great-grandfather, Marcellus French (1831-1919) and for whom Bill’s father was named, was a Captain in the Confederacy during the Civil War and who was part of the Second Dispatch that carried the Terms of Surrender between General Robert E. Lee and General Ulysses S. Grant at Appomattox Court House in April of 1865. Bill’s father served in the Army medical corps in France during World War I and his older brother Marc served in the Army toward the end of World War II. Bill himself served in the Army from 1954 to 1956.
Our uncle Bookie was a remarkable human being and will be deeply missed by all who dearly loved him. To take a line from the first musical at Brookville High School “The King and I”, knowing him was simply SOMETHING WONDERFUL.
His niece,
Patricia A. Smith
Concord, California
