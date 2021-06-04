Editor’s note: The inspiration for this series Baseball and Faith came from a discussion that my brother (Luke Daghir) and I had a few weeks ago when we were talking about evangelization. We thought, “You know, people would be interested in reading about the relationship between baseball and faith, especially in a baseball town like DuBois.” With that said, we immediately reached out to many baseball players that we had played with and against and asked them, “What relationship do you see between baseball and faith?” We received a wide array of in-depth responses. We are also excited to have Msgr. Richard Siefer, the pastor of both St. Catherine of Siena and St. Michael the Archangel parishes, contribute to this baseball series throughout this summer. He is an avid baseball fan and a life-long Yankee fan.
Spiritually and intellectually speaking, the inspiration which undergirds the approach to this series comes from a strong Catholic teaching on evangelization termed semina Verbi. The phrase is translated as “seeds of the Word” which means uncovering the true, good, and beautiful that is already embedded within the culture. This perspective encourages us to see truth, goodness, and beauty in movies, music, sports, economics, politics, the wider culture, etc. We all have this natural intuition – this is not something foreign to us, but the approach needs to be practiced. The semina Verbi approach is something that we can improve through consistent practice and right reasoning. Baseball happens to be one of those semina Verbi avenues which we will explore over the course of 22 straight weekly columns on Baseball and Faith. The series will conclude during the World Series (October 30).
q q q
This series of Baseball and Faith will seek to draw connections between a game we love and the spiritual life. This first column begins with The Little League Pledge which is stated before every game.
The pledge rings in both the ear and heart of any person who has played Little League Baseball. The words can bring back memories of standing on those white, foul lines and looking out at the American flag, eyeing up the opposing team, being filled with butterflies, dreaming of hitting a home run, spitting sunflower seeds in the dugout, warming up the arm with dad in the backyard, and handing mom our dirty socks after the game. The pledge does more than just recalling memories though – it challenges us to step out of ourselves and into reality.
We know the words, “I trust in God. I love my country and will respect its laws. I will play fair and strive to win, but win or lose –I will always do my best.” It’s interesting to note the order of this pledge: God, country, laws, playing fair, striving to win, and doing one’s best. The self – I will always do my best – comes only at the end.
The greatest spiritual masters throughout Christian history have all agreed upon this pivotal spiritual truth: your life is not about you. It’s the same truth that The Little League Pledge encourages to foster in each ball player.
St. Thomas Aquinas, the great theologian and philosopher of the 13th century, defined love as willing the good of the other as the other. In other words, the heart of the spiritual life is not about you –it’s about the other. We also read these words in Scripture, “Anyone who does not love does not know God, because God is love” (1 John 4:8).
Remember – love is to will the good of the other, it’s not directed to the self. The Little League Pledge places the young ball player in such a position to come to know this great truth: God is first, not me. Lastly, notice how the game has yet to begin and already baseball is encouraging the young ball player to be in right alignment with reality.
q q q