Today

Rain showers this morning changing to mixed rain and snow during the afternoon hours. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%.

Tonight

Snow showers. Low 27F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Tomorrow

Variably cloudy with snow showers. High 36F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected.