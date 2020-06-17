It's not easy watching America's liberty and freedom die right before our eyes. Marxism is winning because good people have been bullied into silence by a small mob of radical, hate-filled activists. Violent acts against police and innocent citizens are being cheered on by Democrats from all over the country. Freedom of speech is already dead. Anyone daring to speak out against the violent riots and outright anarchy is branded racists. Freedom of thought and expression are next to go. This has all been planned, financed, and orchestrated by devious elements of the previous administration to take advantage of the current pandemic. Their real goal is to keep frightened voters away from the polls in November. And if average Democrats think that they are immune from this lawless insanity just because their party supports it, they better think again. Law enforcement and our Constitutional rights are under constant attack, fully supported by democrat media tools and politicians afraid to defend them. Our children are being taught to hate themselves and their country in our public education systems by teachers afraid of being falsely branded as racists. Minority children are being taught and encouraged to hate and commit violence against innocents of all races. How much more will moral, peace-loving Americans take before they step up and crush this plague of Marxism? Will our politicians continue to pander to the violent mobs to avoid criticism? Will America really fall to a small, well-organized troupe of radical activists financed by shadowy leftist figures bent on taking down capitalism? We will soon find out.
Dan Fleming
Treasure Lake