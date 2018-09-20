We are home! It was a definite feeling of euphoria to once again unlock the front door of the Jeffersonian Democrat. It’s the feeling of finally returning home – something just kind of settles inside of you.
It has been a little more than a month since the fire at 113 Main St. caused us to temporarily close the office. The weeks since that night have been a challenge as we continued to publish the Jeffersonian Democrat each week without all of the staff being in the same location.
While I and Sports Editor Rich Rhoades could be found in DuBois on Tuesdays placing copy and photos onto newspaper pages, staff writer Patti Slaughter and intern/ freelance writer Alex Nelson were here in Brookville working out of their homes as they covered events and gathered news. Sales representative Tammi Nogle worked from home or her car or at times the back porch at 113 Main St. And sales supervisor Jen Rhodes worked once again used the DuBois office as her base. To say it was a little chaotic is likely an understatement but we made it work.
Landlord Galon Tonell, who was on the scene the night of the fire, has had the overwhelming task of gutting the downstairs apartment. A dumpster was brought in and while Galon and his uncle Richard began hauling out charred wood downstairs, upstairs we began getting rid of curtains, rugs and more that were permeated with smoke. We were lucky in that the fire remained in the downstairs apartment and we only had smoke damage – other than some wiring that needed replaced.
Soon Galon was able to bring in cleaners to begin the process of cleaning the ceilings, walls, cabinets, woodwork and floors. In order for them to do this we had to empty cupboards, take frames off the walls, and more. The cleaning firm we contract with would handle the desks, chairs, stands and more. This meant cleaning out our desks, which gave us the opportunity to take a good look at what, we needed and what was not needed anymore. Notes from stories published and forgotten long ago went into the not needed pile. We purged what was not needed as well as those items that were shoved in a corner that when found caused comments like, “What is this? What does this go to? or Why are we keeping this?”
If the answers were “I don’t know; Nothing anymore; or No reason to keep it,” then those items were purged as well.
We’ve replaced the rugs and will soon replace the curtains. Smoke, we have found, gets everywhere and is extremely hard to get rid of. Books and papers we wanted to keep are still in bags and awaiting the addition of baking soda. Yes, that kitchen staple doesn’t just make a refrigerator smell good, it will also I’m told be helpful in pulling some of the smoke scent out of books as well. Although, we realize that we will never quite get all the smoke scent out of any paper item, we are going to give it the old college try.
As we have purged, I’ve found it amazing when noting the amount of paperwork others and I have saved over the years. I emptied a desk in DuBois when I transferred from the Courier Express to the Jeffersonian Democrat. Much of that paperwork I soon decided was not needed anymore. The process, I admit, was helped by the fact that I hadn’t unpacked everything from when I arrived here in Brookville back in January.
Items that weren’t purged were packed up in boxes and bags as the cleaning continued. This week we have begun the unpacking process. So if you happen to stop in you may see a few bags that still need unpacked or a stack of files that still need placed in a drawer. As I was once told, work on a stack a day and before you know it, everything will be put away. So we are working day by day on re-organizing our office.
Computers have been hooked up and the fax machine is working once more spitting out police reports and news releases. On Tuesday we paginated the Jeffersonian Democrat pages at our office here.
So while we may not have everything in its final place as of yet, we are open for business at 113 Main St.
We are home!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.