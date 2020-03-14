Coronavirus gallows humor, anyone?
I had a little bird
And its name was Enza
I opened the window
And in flew Enza.
q q q
Obey the laws.
Wear the gauze.
Protect your jaws
from septic paws.
q q q
Those ditties do not refer to COVID-19, the still-mysterious coronavirus sickening thousands of Americans — and apparently terrifying tens of millions of us.
The rhymes above grew popular in 1918 during the influenza pandemic that killed 675,000 Americans. They were dug up (no pun intended) by Philadelphia Inquirer staff writer Frank Fitzpartrick.
The population then was 106,461,000. Today it is 331,000,000.
So if the 1918 influenza epidemic were to recur today, we might expect north of 2,090,000 deaths.
The coronavirus is so far estimated to be seven times as deadly as average influenza. Let’s increase the based-on-history deaths to 14.6 million.
No, wait.
Medical care has advanced since 1918. Let’s decrease that horrific estimate of dead friends and family members by ... what?
We still do not know.
We do know what we did learn in 1918, when there was a war going on, World War I.
People still need to go to work, buy groceries, be educated. Police, firefighters and ambulance crews are vital. But so are power company linemen, gasoline truck drivers ... most employed Americans. Our society is so interconnected that we need the work products of each other to survive, much less thrive.
But ... but what if we die?
News flash: The probability that every person reading this article will die is 100 percent.
Americans in particular seem to have this astonishing belief that we won’t die, at least not today, though about 8,000 of us do die each day.
And yet most of us survive on any given day.
Even during that awful influenza pandemic, more than 90 percent of Americans either did not get sick, or got sick and then got well.
How?
Good medical care, probably, most of it of the stay-home, chicken-soup variety.
Common sense, mostly.
We all know the drill, even as we instinctively (touch your face) or perversely (sneeze toward others) flout the drill: Cover sneezes, coughs, sighs and shouts, anything that sends droplets toward surfaces we touch or toward other people. Wash hands. If sick, stay at home. Even at home, keep our distances. Etc.
Most of us will get through this.
— Denny Bonavita