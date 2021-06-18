There is an anonymous quote that says: “Baseball is not a matter of life and death. It’s more important than that!” On this Father’s Day 2021, I take this opportunity to reflect on my dad’s love of baseball and in particular the New York Yankees. He instilled in me the same passion for the love of the game and the Yankees.
When I was around 10 years old dad started taking me to Cleveland, which was the closest American League team with the Cleveland Indians. Through many summers we would travel to Cleveland for the Yankees weekend series. We went to the Friday night game, then Saturday afternoon and Sunday afternoon. Between 1958 to 1968, I saw many of my favorite Yankees: Mickey Mantle was my all-time favorite. However, there were Yogi Berra, Whitey Ford, Tony Kubek, Elston Howard, and many more. I have many fond memories of those trips and ball games in Cleveland.
My fondest memory took place, not at the ballpark, but on Sunday morning in 1961 when my dad took me to Mass at St. John the Evangelist Cathedral in Cleveland. My dad was not Catholic at the time but he made sure that I attended Sunday Mass even though we were away from home. As I quietly knelt and prayed before Mass, I was distracted by a line of men, who went into a pew to my right. As I watched, I saw Yogi Berra, Tony Kubek, Bill Skowron and about five others enter their pew and kneel and pray before the beginning of Mass. I must admit that I was distracted during the entire Mass but I was also impressed that these heroes of mine were also men of faith. Their attendance at Sunday Mass inspired me at that moment, and it was their faith more than their ability to play a game they loved that struck me.
As we reflect on baseball and faith in these articles, I have long remembered how these players inspired my love of God. I am grateful for their witness and will conclude by saying faith is more important than baseball. However, many years ago their witness at that church inspired me and helped me to be a person of faith.
q q q